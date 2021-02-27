Micah Richards backs Manchester United man to win POTY award

Former Manchester City captain Micah Richards believes that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes should be named the Premier League Player of the Year this season.

Fernandes has been immense for the Red Devils in the Premier League and is one of the main reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are doing so well in the current campaign. The Portuguese midfielder has bagged 15 goals and 10 assists in 25 league appearances for the Red Devils so far and has been one of the Premier League's standout players.

Micah Richards believes the midfielder's performances for Manchester United this season make him the favourite to win the Premier League Player of the Year award. Earlier this week, he told the Daily Mail:

"There are many fine candidates this year, not least Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan, but the outstanding footballer of 2020-21 is Bruno Fernandes. His numbers at this stage of the campaign are frightening for a midfielder: 15 goals, 10 assists. He's involved in a goal, either scoring or setting up, every 84 minutes."

"Fernandes has created 71 chances and I don’t believe United would be in the top four without him. The real mark of an outstanding player is what he does to others in the team and Fernandes has dragged improvement out of those around him. If I’m not watching United and I hear they have scored, I have one thought: it’s Bruno," Richards added.

Manchester United will need to step up in the coming weeks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a season-defining month ahead of him

Manchester United have recently found themselves faltering in the league. In the past few weeks, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not been able to string together wins consistently to pose a threat to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have a difficult March ahead of them. Following their crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday, Manchester United face away visits to Crystal Palace and Manchester City. They will then take on David Moyes' high-flying West Ham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will also have to face AC Milan over two legs in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will end the month with a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Brendan Rodger's excellent Leicester side in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.