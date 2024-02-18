"His position on the field was good" - Carlo Ancelotti praises Real Madrid star for performance in 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the performance of veteran midfielder Luka Modric in the 1-1 La Liga draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 19).

Making a rare start, the 37-year-old Croatia international was a key performer at the Vallecas. Although Modric didn't make a goal contribution, he played a key role in midfield.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or has made one goal and six assists in 28 games across competitions, starting 16 times. Nevertheless, Ancelotti was happy with the performance of Modric, praising his ball-playing and positioning (as per Madrid Universal):

“He played very well. With the ball, I think he was the most clear. He played very well, tried to get the passes. His position on the field was good, the same Modric as always.”

Coming to the game itself, Joselu put the La Liga leaders inside three minutes, converting a Fede Valverde assist. However, Raul de Tomas equalised for Vallecano in the 28th minute as the two sides forced for a share of the spoils.

The dropped points mean Madrid move six clear at the top after 25 games, but second-placed Girona will close the gap to three points if they win at Athletic Bilbao on Monday (February 20).

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will next be in action in La Liga when they host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25).

Los Blancos have been imperious in the league this season, with their only loss - a 3-1 reverse - coming at Atletico Madrid. They have also fared well in Europe, winning their opening seven games.

That includes a perfect group-stage campaign followed by a slender 1-0 win at RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie last week. Ancelotti's side won their first silverware of the season at the Supercopa Espana last month.

However, they are out of treble reckoning following a 4-2 extra time defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16.