"His potential is beyond the sky" - Graham Potter wowed by 'fantastic' Chelsea star's matchwinning display in 3-0 win against AC Milan 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has heaped praise on Reece James after his impactful display in their win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

The England international scored one goal and assisted another as the Blues won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. He provided an excellent cross for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the second goal of the game. James then scored the third goal via an emphatic near-post finish.

The right-back now has two goals and two assists in nine matches in all competitions this season.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Potter was all praise for James. He said (via Football.London):

"I think Reece is just a fantastic player, and he's a young player, so he's developing all the time. He'll get better and better as we go. I've really enjoyed working with him, he's got a lot to offer, he's fantastic.

"He could play any game in the world, he's tremendous. My job is to help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky."

James started both of England's games in the UEFA Nations League last month. He is likely to be on the flight for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are now second in their Champions League group, behind Red Bull Salzburg, with their first win of the tournament this season.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives an update on Wesley Fofana injury

Chelsea's new signing Wesley Fofana had a great start to the game against AC Milan, opening the scoring in the 24th minute.

However, he had to be substituted at the 38-minute mark due to what appeared to be a knee injury.

Giving an update on the French defender, Potter said:

"We don't know yet. That's the one disappointing thing about the evening. We need to scan, and fingers crossed. I wouldn't want to speculate on it now, but we're concerned, and we need to wait for tomorrow, get it scanned and hope for the best. It is what it is."

Fofana joined Chelsea earlier this summer from Leicester City for around £75 million and has played four games so far for them.

The Frenchman, incidentally, played just 12 games for the Foxes last season due to a fibula fracture. He will hope his current injury isn't too serious.

Chelsea will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, October 8, in what will be striker Diego Costa's return to Stamford Bridge.

