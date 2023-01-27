“His presence in the first team is now starting to hinder the younger player” - Ex-Liverpool star questions Chelsea decision on Thiago Silva

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has warned Chelsea against extending Thiago Silva's contract with the club. The Englishman insists the veteran centre-back's presence is hampering the development of the younger generation of defenders at Stamford Bridge.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

"Chelsea should now be looking to integrate the next generation. I’m sure Silva can still do a job at the back, but at the age of 38, he’s very unlikely to be playing the same kind of part he is now in two or three years’ time."

The Athletic recently reported that the Blues opened talks for a contract extension with Silva, confident that an agreement would be reached with the player. However, 90min now claims that the Brazilian centre-back has agreed on terms for an extension.

However, Collymore believes it would be an unwise decision to prolong the 38-year-old defender's career at the club. He added:

“If they’re looking to give him an 18-month extension, fine, but it should be with a view to him transitioning into a more mentor or coaching role, to help bring through whoever is going to be the club’s long-term centre-back pairing."

The Englishman concluded:

“I just think his presence in the first team is now starting to hinder the younger players and their development. I’d love to see a Chelsea team in two years’ time with a couple of 22-year-olds at the back and who knows, one of them could go on to be the next John Terry.”

Silva joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020 and has made 105 appearances for the club since then.

Chelsea find themselves 10th in the Premier League table in one of their worst campaigns in the English top tier since the 2015-16 season. Graham Potter's side will next face Fulham on February 3.

Journalist provides update on 'unhappy' Chelsea star amid poor form

Journalist Simon Phillips claims that Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is dissatisfied with his own performances so far.

Football Insider claimed earlier this month that the west London outfit were open to offloading Sterling. This comes after they secured Mykhaylo Mudryk's signature from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89 million earlier this month.

However, Phillips has dismissed such reports as he told GiveMeSport:

“Personally, I haven’t had any information to suggest that Sterling is up for sale right now. I know that he has been unhappy, but that’s been with his own performances. He’s not been happy with how he’s been playing, so he’s trying to correct that."

He added:

“Obviously, he’s got his injury at the moment, but he wants to come back and correct that. He wants to get back to how he started his Chelsea career, which was actually very good.”

Sterling joined the west London side from Manchester City last summer. He has registered 15 Premier League appearances this term, scoring four goals and providing two assists. The England international has also recorded two goals and one assist in six UEFA Champions League matches.

