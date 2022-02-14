"His quality is incredible" - Vinicius Jr lauds Real Madrid star who is a 'different player' to the rest of the team

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has lauded team-mate Karim Benzema in an interview with UEFA.com. The Brazilian stated that playing with the veteran French striker was "a dream come true."

He said:

"He's a great person and he's a great player. He does everything he can to help me on and off the pitch. He gives me some tips but, of course, he does it more on the pitch. It's a dream come true to be playing with him."

Vinicius added:

"He's a player I'd only seen in video games and his quality is incredible. I think I've never played with a forward at the level he plays. He's a different player from the rest and he brings a lot to our team. Whenever he's not on the pitch, we miss him."

The 21-year-old also spoke about how he and Benzema have been working on their relationship on the pitch to help the team.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Since the summer of 2018, Real Madrid have played only 11 games without Vinicius and Benzema in the starting team. Lost 6 times and won the other 5. Since the summer of 2018, Real Madrid have played only 11 games without Vinicius and Benzema in the starting team. Lost 6 times and won the other 5. @diarioas 🇧🇷🇫🇷 Since the summer of 2018, Real Madrid have played only 11 games without Vinicius and Benzema in the starting team. Lost 6 times and won the other 5. @diarioas https://t.co/sIEeoROTo3

He said:

"Since the beginning, he's always given me support and confidence. Since the beginning, I've given him space and he's done the same for me. We've been trying to perfect this relationship so that we can produce good results for the club. He's been helping me to assist more, score more and help the team more."

Karim Benzema-Vinicius Jr. duo vital for Real Madrid against PSG

Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc de Princes in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

The duo of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. will be key for Los Blancos if they are to progress into further rounds of the competition.

Benzema has scored 24 goals and made nine assists in 28 appearances in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Vinicius has scored 15 goals and made 10 assists in 32 games in all competitions this season.

Needless to say, both of them have been at the top of their games.

This has also been evident in recent fixtures when Real Madrid have suffered due to the absence of Benzema due to an injury. The Frenchman was subbed off in their 2-2 draw against Elche in La Liga in January due to a hamstring injury.

Since then, the La Liga giants have won just one out of their three matches in all competitions.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Ancelotti’s XI is set apart from making the call on Benzema tonight. Karim has good feelings but if the coaching staff decide against any risks then Bale will start and form a Vinicius - Bale - Asensio trio. | Ancelotti’s XI is set apart from making the call on Benzema tonight. Karim has good feelings but if the coaching staff decide against any risks then Bale will start and form a Vinicius - Bale - Asensio trio. @diarioas ❗️| Ancelotti’s XI is set apart from making the call on Benzema tonight. Karim has good feelings but if the coaching staff decide against any risks then Bale will start and form a Vinicius - Bale - Asensio trio. @diarioas

They were eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. They then beat Granada 1-0 in the league before being held by Villarreal for a goalless draw.

The Frenchman is expected to be back against PSG though. Real Madrid fans will be hoping he and Vinicius can build on their partnership and cause the Ligue 1 club some trouble.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar