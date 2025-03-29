“His record speaks for itself” - Ian Wright insists it was ‘disappointing’ to see Arsenal sell 22-year-old star

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that he was disappointed when the club let go of attacker Mika Biereth last summer. The Englishman commended the Dane's 'bravery', claiming that he's 'delighted' after seeing the youngster's success.

Biereth joined the Gunners' academy from Fulham's Under-19 side in the summer of 2021. After an impressive first season for the Under-23 side (12 goals and five assists in 26 games), he was loaned out to Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk, Scottish side Motherwell, and Austrian side SK Sturm Graz to gain first-team experience.

Graz made a permanent move for him in July 2024 for a reported €9 million fee. A splendid start to the season (14 goals and five assists in 25 appearances) earned him a transfer to AS Monaco for a reported €13 million in January 2025.

His record in the French principality has been even more incredible. He scored three astonishing hat-tricks in his first 10 Ligue 1 games, with his overall league total sitting at 12 goals and two assists.

After watching the Dane's scintillating displays, Ian Wright has claimed that he would have been a key member of Mikel Arteta's first-team squad if he had stayed at the Emirates.

Speaking to GFFN, the 61-year-old stated (via TBR Football):

"If I'm honest, it must've been something with the plans Arsenal had. Mika should've been in and around it at the moment. One of our chats early on was about him showing himself in the preseason and giving it his best go."

"But he had the bravery to go to Scotland, then Austria and now France and that is what shows he wants to be the best! He has to be playing to prove that. His record speaks for itself. It’s disappointing for Arsenal, but on a human level, I'm delighted for him," Wright added.

Injuries to star forwards Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus have derailed the Gunners' EPL title charge. If Mika Biereth had continued his stay at the Emirates, there would have been a possibility that they could have been in a much more competitive title race with Liverpool.

"It's just the icing on the cake" - Arsenal icon Martin Keown makes claim about club's transfer targets in summer

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has claimed that the club need to sign 'special' players to re-capture the Premier League title.

The Gunners have played the bridesmaid to eventual league winners Manchester City for the past three years. A similar outcome is likely this season, as they sit in second place on the table, 12 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

Keown, who won the EPL title thrice under Arsene Wenger, claims that new sporting director Andrea Berta's recruitment policy in the summer will be key to their long-term success.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 58-year-old stated (via Football365):

"You have to have a strong group and I think Arsenal have got that. The foundations are there. But looking back to last year, they were scoring buckets full of goals."

"So that seems to be the obvious areas, in the creative wide positions and down the middle, I’m sure that’s where Arsenal will invest in the summer. It's just the icing on the cake now is getting those special players, that X-factor player to finish things off and win titles," Keown added.

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action in a Premier League London derby against Fulham on Tuesday (April 1).

