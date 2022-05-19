"His religious convictions must be respected" - Senegalese President Macky Sall makes controversial claim on PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye's homophobia row 

Senegalese President Macky Sall has defended under-fire Paris Saint-German (PSG) footballer Idrissa Gueye amid homophobia allegations, claiming that Gueye’s “convictions” has to be respected.

PSG wore rainbow-colored numbers on the back of their shirts in their Ligue matchday 37 on Saturday, May 14. This special gesture was made to commemorate World Day Against Homophobia on May 17. Gueye, who is an ardent practitioner of Islam, reportedly (via RMC Sport) missed the match to avoid wearing rainbow-colored numbers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Full story: PSG's Idrissa Gueye has been asked by the French football federation why he sat out a game in which players wore jerseys with rainbow-colored numbers to denounce homophobia.Full story: es.pn/3G1auce PSG's Idrissa Gueye has been asked by the French football federation why he sat out a game in which players wore jerseys with rainbow-colored numbers to denounce homophobia.Full story: es.pn/3G1auce https://t.co/A2KhIqMmGc

The Parisians ran rampant at Montpellier, securing an emphatic 0-4 away from home. After the match, when coach Mauricio Pochettino was asked why the Senegalese footballer was absent, he revealed that Gueye didn’t play for “personal reasons.”

Gueye has not only received a lot of flak for his absence but has also been summoned by the National Council of Ethics of the French Football Federation (FFF).

Stuck in a sticky situation, Gueye has surprisingly received support from the most powerful man in his country: president Macky Sall. On Twitter, he wrote:

“I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious convictions must be respected.”

In Muslim-dominated Senegal, being in a same-sex relationship is a punishable offense (via CNN). There has been an alarming increase in the arrest and prosecution of LGBTQ+ community members in the West African country in recent years.

Rayhaan @RayhaanTweets



#WeareallIdrissa



bbc.com/sport/football… Idrissa Gueye did a great job by refusing to wear rainbow shirt which goes against his beliefs.. kuffar is attacking him for exercising his right… May Allah preserve people like Idrissa who stand up for Haq under adverse conditions Idrissa Gueye did a great job by refusing to wear rainbow shirt which goes against his beliefs.. kuffar is attacking him for exercising his right… May Allah preserve people like Idrissa who stand up for Haq under adverse conditions #WeareallIdrissabbc.com/sport/football…

This is the second time Gueye has avoided showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Last year, too, he did not take part in the commemorative fixture that time against Reims. He cited gastroenteritis as his reason for not being able to take part in the fixture.

French politician Valerie Pecresse wants PSG star Idrissa Gueye to be sanctioned

French political icon Valerie Pecresse thinks that PSG players have a great amount of influence on the youngsters of the country.

Nmaju Anthony @NmajuAnthony



. Christians should speak up too. Pukki Dangote Peter Drury. I am not a Muslim but I support Gueye. Punishing him is also discriminatory. You can't force people to share in what is against their faith. You are taking away their will. #weallgueye . Christians should speak up too. Pukki Dangote Peter Drury. I am not a Muslim but I support Gueye. Punishing him is also discriminatory. You can't force people to share in what is against their faith. You are taking away their will.#weallgueye. Christians should speak up too. Pukki Dangote Peter Drury.

She believes that Gueye’s refusal to show support for the LGBTQ+ community is damaging and his defiance cannot go unpunished.

She tweeted:

“The players of a football club, and those of PSG in particular, are figures of identification for our young people. They have a duty to set an example. A refusal by Idrissa Gana Gueye to join the fight against homophobia could not remain without sanction!”

