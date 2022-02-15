"His role can be fundamental" - PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi is fine ahead of clash with Real Madrid

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Lionel Messi is fine ahead of the clash against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

The Argentine attacker has been hampered by injury troubles so far at PSG, and tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-January. Messi, however, has recovered well and put in a couple of stellar displays against Lille and Rennes in back-to-back games.

Team Messi Forever @TMForever30 Lionel Messi has NEVER lost to Real Madrid in UCL. Lionel Messi has NEVER lost to Real Madrid in UCL.🐐 https://t.co/QFdaNoqBi7

The Argentine has mustered a goal and two assists in the last two games, and looks in good shape ahead of the all-important Champions League clash.

Pochettino explained that Messi does not need encouragement for important clashes like the one against Real Madrid, and is ready to go:

"These are important nights and Leo is fine and he can convey a lot of things individually and on paper with the whole team. His role can be fundamental. The team is also fine, there is no need to talk in a match like this. Everyone He's involved. I see Leo well and looking forward to it."

Lionel Messi will hope to play a key role in helping PSG knock out Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has an impeccable record against Real Madrid. During his Barcelona days, the diminutive Argentine took on Real Madrid 45 times across all competitions. He helped the Blaugrana win 19 games and scored 26 goals in the process.

Real Madrid are well aware of the threat he will pose on Tuesday and they will have to be wary when gets the ball. Messi’s performances in the last couple of months have been better than his displays in the first few months after he signed for PSG.

MessiStands 🐐 @MessiStands Messi Iconic Goal Vs Real Madrid in #UCL semi final 2011 - From stands Messi Iconic Goal Vs Real Madrid in #UCL semi final 2011 - From stands https://t.co/9VDpF0J7bT

The Argentine was bullish about what he wanted to achieve at PSG. He wants the club to end their wait for their first ever Champions League title:

"The objective of PSG is the Champions League. It is the objective of all. It is a special competition for all the great teams,” Messi said last year.

With the talented players PSG have, expect an enthralling encounter when they face Real Madrid in the knockout stages.

