Real Madrid's enigmatic coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has offered his perspective on the recent controversy surrounding Luka Modric's playing time. The decorated midfielder's discontent about his limited minutes on the pitch has raised eyebrows in football, prompting Ancelotti to address the issue.

Ancelotti, when questioned about this matter, adopted a measured tone. He reminded everyone of the jubilation surrounding Modric's contract renewal, highlighting that the player himself had been content with the decision.

The Italian manager explained that Modric's role had naturally evolved during the season's early weeks. Ancelotti had strategically allocated more minutes to the club's younger talents, temporarily reducing Modric's starting appearances.

Ancelotti said via Managing Madrid:

''When Luka renewed, we were all happy with it, us and Luka. His role has changed over the first weeks of the season, because he only started one match.''

Yet, Ancelotti assured fans and critics alike that Modric's significance to the squad would grow as the schedule intensified. Ancelotti confirmed that ongoing discussions were taking place with the Croatian midfielder to ensure his concerns were addressed.

Ancelotti concluded by acknowledging the competitive nature of the squad, emphasizing that Modric might receive fewer minutes compared to previous seasons due to the abundance of exceptional talent at his disposal.

He added:

''When I was giving more minutes to the youngsters, but now that the schedule is busier he’ll play more and be important. Of course I have spoken about this and am speaking about this with him. Maybe he’ll have fewer minutes than other seasons, because there are amazing players in the squad.”

Luka Modric's statistics this season reveal four appearances in La Liga, with only one start. Ancelotti's words hinted at a strategic approach to managing the squad efficiently as they navigate a challenging fixture list.

Ancelotti praises rising star Jude Bellingham's remarkable debut season at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, couldn't hide his admiration for the sensational performances of Jude Bellingham, the young midfielder who has taken La Liga by storm.

Ancelotti lauded Bellingham's impressive transition to Spanish football. He said via Managing Madrid:

"He's doing really well, I'm not surprised." He emphasized Bellingham's ability to make dangerous forward runs and praised his focus, professionalism, and humility in the face of praise.''

In just four games for Real Madrid, the English sensation has already netted five goals and provided one assist. As Bellingham dazzles on the field, his impact on the team's success becomes increasingly evident.

His goal-scoring journey from the start of his first game in the absence of injured Vinicius Junior has helped Real Madrid remain on top of the La Liga table.