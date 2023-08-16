"His salary parameters have nothing to do with what can be paid here" - Club America president on why Sergio Ramos deal fell through

Liga MX side Club America's president Santiago Banos recently revealed why the club couldn't finalize a move for Sergio Ramos despite having a strong interest in the Real Madrid legend.

Banos revealed that the club held talks with the former Spain captain's brother. However, the 37-year-old's wage demands were too high for Club America. Banos said (via GOAL France):

“I had the chance to meet his brother, who is his representative, in a personal conversation. The topic has been discussed and obviously Sergio's salary parameters have nothing to do with what can be paid here in Mexico."

Sergio Ramos left PSG at the end of the 2022-23 season and is currently a free agent. Apart from Club America, clubs like Inter Miami and several Saudi Pro League sides have been linked with a move for the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner.

A transfer, however, hasn't materialized yet. Ramos is reportedly keen on staying in European football and playing in the UEFA Champions League. The 37-year-old's high wage demands, though, have turned out to be a roadblock for clubs.

Galatasaray have reportedly offered Ramos a mega deal of €5.5 million per year, with the contract being two-year long. It could help Ramos' aspirations of playing in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos penned an emotional message upon his PSG exit

Sergio Ramos joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after his legendary Real Madrid spell ended. Ramos spent two seasons in the French capital with PSG.

He made 58 appearances for the Parisian club. Apart from his defending, Ramos also scored six goals and provided one assist for the club. After announcing his departure, the Spaniard wrote on social media:

"I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able [to] play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"

Ramos is one of the best defenders in the modern era and can be considered amongst the elites in the all-time list as well. His performances for PSG last season showed that the player is still a force to be reckoned with despite being 37.