“His shots are bullets”, “Slowly getting back to his best” – Arsenal fans overjoyed after "complete display" from 25-year-old star during 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal fans were impressed with Kieran Tierney's performance during his team's 3-0 home win against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira got on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Nketiah opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after Tierney blasted an effort off the post. Nketiah was the quickest to react and tap the ball in.

Holding doubled his team's lead in the 27th minute. Vieira sent a cross in after his corner was initially cleared out. Holding managed to evade his marker to head it in.

Tierney was impressive throughout the clash before being replaced by Ben White in the 70th minute.

Fans acknowledged the player's impressive showing. Many branded the Scottish star as the cleanest striker of the ball in the current Arsenal squad.

Others noted that they are really enjoying the healthy competition between Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko as both players have been pushing each other to become better.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Kieran Tierney's impressive performance against Bodo/Glimt:

🕵🏾‍♂️ @Prisoner_POV @ltarsenal He maybe the best ballstriker at Arsenal. His shots are bullets. @ltarsenal He maybe the best ballstriker at Arsenal. His shots are bullets.

Bhavs @bhavss14 Kieran Tierney is slowly getting back to his best Kieran Tierney is slowly getting back to his best 👀

Sash ~ @ltarsenal People forgot how good Kieran Tierney is People forgot how good Kieran Tierney is

C @AFC_Carys I like this Tierney v Zinchenko competition man, the former is looking more and more secure with his passing every game he plays… fair enough I like this Tierney v Zinchenko competition man, the former is looking more and more secure with his passing every game he plays… fair enough

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 We finally have BEAST Tierney back🤝 We finally have BEAST Tierney back🤝 https://t.co/L37rubdgBx

Matthew @_halfspaces This Tierney performance btw, his crossing, dynamic runs, long switches, and ball striking all magnificent. Such a complete display so far. This Tierney performance btw, his crossing, dynamic runs, long switches, and ball striking all magnificent. Such a complete display so far.

Afc things @Gunner2Jasper Kieran Tierney has been outstanding tonight. Some player. Kieran Tierney has been outstanding tonight. Some player.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan Kieran Tierney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 looking ELECTRIC down the left. Full of pace and pinging in some great crosses. You love to see it. Kieran Tierney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 looking ELECTRIC down the left. Full of pace and pinging in some great crosses. You love to see it. 😍

Fabio Vieira scored the third for the Gunners in the 84th minute. Gabriel Jesus did some exceptional work before finding Vieira inside the penalty box. The midfielder made no mistake, lashing the ball into the roof of the Bodo/Glimt net. The north London outfit have now won both of their Europa League fixtures. They had previously defeated FC Zurich.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to win against Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal FC vs. FK Bodo/Glimt: Group A - UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with his team's performance during their 3-0 win against Bodo/Glimt. While talking about the scorer of the opening goal, Eddie Nketiah, here's what Arteta said:

"What I can say is that I’m really happy to have him in the team. He has the qualities to play in this role as a starter and a finisher."

The Gunners will return to Premier League action against Liverpool on October 9. While speaking about the congestion of the fixtures, Arteta said:

"We have a plan obviously and we have an understanding of what we want to do. But this is football and there are so many circumstances that will determine what we can do."

