"His situation at Real Madrid has become even more desperate" - Roberto Martinez says he won't worry about Eden Hazard unless he stops enjoying his football

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said that he will not worry about Eden Hazard unless the Belgian stops enjoying his football at Real Madrid.

The former Chelsea star is back from his injury but is unable to get into the starting XI at Real Madrid as Vinicius Jr has been on fire this season. The Belgian is facing an issue for the first time in his career as Ancelotti prefers having the Brazilian winger on the pitch.

Martinez knows he needs Hazard in good form this season as they prepare for the World Cup next year. The Belgium boss wants to see the winger play regularly and is confident of a fightback from the former Chelsea man.

"This is an unusual situation," he told HLN. "We did not expect it to happen that way. But it's football. I saw that he was medically fine. He is in top form. We have a good relationship with Real Madrid. We know he goes the extra mile to stay as fit as possible.

"Eden wants to do all he can to reach his highest level," he added. "However, he admitted that it is not positive that he did not get enough minutes in the last few games. This period of international matches is a great opportunity to play. It's not an ideal situation.

"But you don't worry until Eden stops enjoying football," he emphasized. "For now, it isn't. 'is not the case. I think he can end the season on a high note."

Carlo Ancelotti on Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has openly admitted he will not hand Eden Hazard a place in the starting XI. The Italian wants to see the winger fight for his place and prove he is better than Vinicius Jr, who has been in sensational form this year.

"The problem [Eden Hazard] has right now is he has a coach who prefers another player [Vinicius Jr]," he said. "What's important is the player has the motivation to work to play. He is doing that. [He] has to keep fighting. Sometimes it happens, there are moments when the coach prefers others."

Eden Hazard is with the Belgian national team this week as they face Estonia and Wales in their World Cup qualifiers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee