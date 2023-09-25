"His spaces were reduced" – Diego Simeone suggests Jude Bellingham wasn't as effective in the absence of Real Madrid attacker

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has commented on why Jude Bellingham failed to make an impact during Real Madrid's 3-1 La Liga loss at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday (September 24).

Los Rojiblancos showcased a great performance to end their rivals' winning streak in front of their home fans this weekend. They closed their gap with Carlo Ancelotti's side to five points with a match in hand, sitting in fifth spot with 10 points from five games.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann scored back-to-back headers inside 18 minutes to double the hosts' lead. Toni Kroos cut the deficit with a fine right-footed long-range strike in the 35th minute before Morata netted his second header right after the break.

Meawhile, Bellingham started the encounter in a two-man striking setup alongside Rodrygo in a tweaked 4-3-1-2 formation. He failed to find the back of the net in the second La Liga match in a row after scoring five goals in his opening four contests for Real Madrid.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Simeone shared his two cents on the Englishman's recent outing. He said (h/t Madrid Zone):

"Jude Bellingham often takes advantage of Joselu's aerial game. Without Joselu his spaces were reduced."

During the 90 minutes of the derby, the 20-year-old completed 47 of his 52 passes, seven out of nine attempted dribbles and won 13 of 17 overall duels. However, he was limited in the offensive zones, registering just one shot off target and creating one chance.

Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid in a potential €134 million deal from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, has combined with Espanyol loanee Joselu to score one goal. He converted the Espanyol loanee's pass in his side's 1-0 La Liga win at Celta Vigo last month.

Carlo Ancelotti takes blame as Real Madrid slump to their first defeat at Atletico Madrid

After his team's 3-1 loss, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti asserted that he failed to come up with a proper tactical setup in their derby against Atletico Madrid. He said (h/t Managing Madrid):

"The system didn't change, won't change. We started with the same diamond formation, with Modric as the attacking midfielder and Bellingham as a second striker. Joselu didn't play because we thought we'd have more control with another midfielder. Maybe I could have done better. When the team doesn't do well, it's my responsibility."

Real Madrid, who were without Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, are currently third in the La Liga standings with 15 points from six games. They will next face newly promoted outfit UD Las Palmas at home on Wednesday (September 27).

Meanwhile, Barcelona are sitting atop the 2023-24 domestic table after their stellar 3-2 comeback win against Celta Vigo earlier this Saturday. They are on 16 points from six matches, yet to lose a game so far.