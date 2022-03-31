"His standard is still up there" - Arsenal legends Jens Lehmann and David Seaman names the best goalkeeper in the world currently 

Former Arsenal keepers Jens Lehmann and David Seaman believe Bayern Munich shot-stopper Manuel Neuer is currently the best in the world.

European football is blessed with some top-notch goalkeepers at the moment. However, the Arsenal legends are in agreement that Manuel Neuer is still the finest even at the age of 36.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, both Lehmann and Seaman have claimed that Neuer is not only the best German keeper right now but also the 'the best in the world'. Lehmann, who has 61 caps for Germany to his name, believes that the Bayern Munich custodian is levels ahead of keepers like Kevin Trapp from Frankfurt and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Lehmann said, as quoted by Metro:

"I think he is still the No. 1 for Germany and the best in the world because his physical strength is fantastic, as is his mental strength. There are two other guys: [Kevin] Trapp from Frankfurt and [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen from Barcelona. I hope that they would compete a little bit more because that would even improve Manuel a little bit."

"The standard has to be there because [Neuer’s previous success] doesn’t guarantee him anything. You know how it is, if your next game is a bad game you’ll be questioned."

David Seaman, a keeper who was regarded as one of the finest during his playing days, agreed with Lehmann that Neuer's 'standard is still up there'. Seaman said:

"People always ask me who’s the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment and I still say, Manuel Neuer. He has been doing it for so long and he’s won everything and yet his standard is still up there."

Neuer has redefined the role of a goalkeeper over the years and will certainly go down as one of the greatest keepers to have ever graced the game. The German international experienced a dip in form and had a forgettable 2018 World Cup. However, he has since done incredibly well to return to his best.

Arsenal have a brilliant goalkeeper in the making who can emulate the likes of Lehmann and Seaman

Jens Lehmann and David Seaman are the two best goalkeepers in the history of Arsenal football club. There finally appears to be someone who can emulate the two legends at the north London club.

Aaron Ramsdale's big-money arrival from Sheffield United raised many eyebrows in the summer. However, the 23-year-old has done incredibly well to silence his critics in his debut campaign with Arsenal.

The England international could potentially lead the north London side back to the heights they reached in the past.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar