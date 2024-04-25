"His standards are high" - Ian Wright defends Manchester United superstar over criticism of his playing style

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has defended Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes amid criticism of his leadership and on-field demeanor.

Fernandes has received flak for his playing style throughout his four years at Old Trafford. Some argue that the Portuguese playmaker moans too much and doesn't possess the leadership qualities befitting a Red Devils captain.

The 29-year-old midfielder replaced Harry Maguire as captain last summer. He's shone this season with 15 goals and 11 assists in 44 games across competitions, Manchester United's top scorer.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have stumbled, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. They were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16 and their hopes of qualifying for Europe's elite club competition are all but over.

Fernandes has cut a frustrated figure during a troublesome season for United. Several of the Old Trafford outfit's icons such as Roy Keane and Paul Scholes have taken aim at him for his attitude.

Keane was present when Wright gave a staunch defense of the 64-cap Portugal international. The former Arsenal striker spoke on Sky Bet's The Overlap about the Portuguese ace's hunger to succeed:

"Bruno's a winner, he's got his faults. In respect of wanting to be a winner, his standards are high. Let's face it take Bruno out Man United right now, we're talking about players who have improved or haven't, if he's not doing what he's doing Man United are nowhere near where they are."

Keane had tried butting in several times to try and argue that although Fernandes was a brilliant player he wasn't captain material. The former United captain also highlighted that the Red Devils midfielder hadn't won any silverware.

However, Wright feels Fernandes wants Manchester United's standards to improve:

"He's frustrated, he probably sees it in training, people not maybe up to the standard of what he's looking for and it spills over on a Saturday because he brings it. If Man United are gonna be saved in a game it's probably him who's gonna do it. Yes, he has every right to be upset with them."

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020 for an initial £47 million fee. He's been a protagonist ever since, registering 79 goals and 64 assists in 229 games.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes gave an honest assessment of his playing style

Bruno Fernandes has lost his rag while at Old Trafford.

Fernandes' leadership was questioned after Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 7-0 loss to Liverpool last season. Many asked whether he was the right man to lead Ten Hag's side in the absence of former skipper Maguire.

The 2018-19 UEFA Europa League top scorer defended himself but admitted he sometimes struggles to control his emotions. He told Sky Sports:

"Sometimes I go over the line. I know that. It can happen in the game and it is difficult to control emotions."

Fernandes often receives criticism for arm waving and constantly voicing his opinion on decisions with officials. He was adamant that he doesn't look to disrespect anyone:

"But I never try to be disrespectful with anyone. We are all competitive and we all want to win. The way I play and feel the game, the passion I feel for it, is how I feel better and how I give the most for my team and to my club. That's why I play in that way."

Fernandes will hope to captain Manchester United to a successful end to a tumultuous season. His side sit sixth in the league and are in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.