“His stats are different level” – Jim Duffy claims he is ‘baffled’ by Manchester United not making a move to sign Rangers star

Former Dundee manager Jim Duffy has urged Manchester United to sign Rangers captain James Tavernier. He claims to be shocked that no Premier League side is looking to sign the right-back this summer.

Manchester United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their right-back options. The Red Devils are said to be in the market for another full-back as Erik ten Hag is keen to improve the squad.

Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard earlier this week, Duffy claimed Tavernier would be perfect for Manchester United. He added that the right-back has what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford and was quoted by TeamTalk saying:

"I am absolutely baffled that no major English Premiership club has tried to buy James Tavernier with his quality and his consistency at the top level over the last two and a half years. He struggled to win the Rangers fans over a bit to start with because they hadn't won anything. But the last couple of years his development as a player and captain has been nothing sort of immense."

Continuing to talk about the defender and his stats, Duffy added:

"His stats are different level. He's a modern-day full-back with his delivery. Defensively he's better as well and he's an all-round terrific player. There are very consistent players but when you're in the spotlight as much as the Rangers captain you have to produce and any dip at all is exaggerated so all credit to him. I think he's been absolutely outstanding for Rangers and I'm baffled why somebody hasn't come in."

Duffy went on to claim the defender should be a target for Manchester United and said:

"When you see the amounts of money being thrown about down south for a lot less talented players than him then it completely confuses me. I think he's good enough for the top six. I look at Man Utd and who they have at right back. He's better than their right back."

Will Manchester United make a move for Tavernier?

Manchester United are keen on signing a right-back this summer, but that is reportedly not their priority.

The Red Devils want a midfielder added to the squad soon as Fred and Scott McTominay are not the players Ten Hag wants in his pivot.

