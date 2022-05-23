“His story arc has fully p****d me off” – Manchester United fans react to news coming out of Old Trafford involving senior pro

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani made his final appearance for the club on Sunday (May 22) but the fans seem relieved to see the back of him.

The Red Devils closed out their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, with the Uruguayan playing the entirety of it.

An injury to Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a rare chance to start, his first since February, but it was a disappointing farewell game for him.

Cavani had the fewest touches (31) of all the outfield players who played the entire 90 minutes and failed to add to his paltry return of two goals this season.

“I would have several things to say to you, but I just want you to know that I wish you all the best in what is to come.



The 35-year-old spent much of his time on the sidelines with injury and playing second fiddle to Ronaldo. When given the chance to shine on the final matchday, he had an absolute stinker.

Joining from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2020, 'El Matador' struck 17 goals during his first year at the club. This prompted the Red Devils to give him another one-year contract. But it turned out to be a waste of their money given his fitness struggles, and now leaves Old Trafford on a whimper.

The club put up a message on their social media for their departing striker, saying:

"Passing on words of wisdom. We'll miss your guidance and experience, @ECavaniOfficial ❤"

However, this has garnered unfavorable reactions from the Manchester United fans. They mocked his prolonged absence from the season and affirmed that he won't be missed.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

SandeR @UtdSander @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial Nah his story arc has fully pissed me off. Could've been one of those players everyone loved now he just fully pissed us off @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial Nah his story arc has fully pissed me off. Could've been one of those players everyone loved now he just fully pissed us off

🌊™️ @RealistGlizzy @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial We won't miss you asking for longer holidays, disappearing for half the season and playing the same amount of games for Uruguay as United this season @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial We won't miss you asking for longer holidays, disappearing for half the season and playing the same amount of games for Uruguay as United this season❤️❤️

Mohsin @MohsinShafi91 @ManUtd 🏽 @ECavaniOfficial Yeah his 2 goals this season will truly be missed @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial Yeah his 2 goals this season will truly be missed 🙏🏽

JCZ🔰 @UtdJChinkZ9 @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial my guy got paid to go on holiday and put the middle finger up @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial my guy got paid to go on holiday and put the middle finger up

Ryan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @UTD__Ryan @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial My guy got payed a yearly salary for showing up about 3 times @ManUtd @ECavaniOfficial My guy got payed a yearly salary for showing up about 3 times

Manchester United need to sign a new striker

Manchester United are desperately in need of reinforcements in various departments, including the offensive vanguard. They have netted only 57 goals from 38 league matches in the 2021-22 season.

Their problem is more accentuated when you consider that almost 50% of those goals came from just two players - Cristiano Ronaldo (18) and Bruno Fernandes (10).

58 points

57 goals scored

🥅 57 goals conceded Manchester United in the Premier League this season:58 points57 goals scored🥅 57 goals conceded Manchester United in the Premier League this season:🔴 58 points⚽️ 57 goals scored🥅 57 goals conceded https://t.co/t2WIOI7dRb

The rest were below average. Marcus Rashford and Cavani struggled with injuries, Jadon Sancho flattered to deceive, Anthony Elanga didn't get enough chances and Mason Greenwood was suspended following his arrest (via ESPN).

If Manchester United are to seriously contend for titles next season, it's imperative to sign a new forward or two with a ruthless streak in them.

They are reportedly amongst the front-runners for in-demand striker Darwin Nunez (as per The Athletic), while Lille's Jonathan David is also being considered (according to Sports Illustrated).

