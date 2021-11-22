"His team will be hard to beat" - Luis Enrique believes Xavi is 'fully prepared' to succeed at Barcelona

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique believes Xavi Hernandez is "fully prepared" for his role as the new Blaugrana boss. Enrique feels Xavi has the ability to build a Barcelona side that will be difficult to beat.

Speaking about Xavi as relayed by RTVE (via Barca Universal), the Spain head coach said:

“Xavi has lived through bad times and always recovered. I know that he’s fully prepared. His team will be hard to beat.”

It is worth noting that Xavi and Enrique have had a unique journey together at Barcelona. Enrique was a key player for the club when Xavi broke through into the Catalans' first team in 1998. The duo played together numerous times for Barcelona before Enrique retired in 2004. Xavi, on the other hand, went from strength to strength.

total Barça @totalBarca Luis Enrique: "Xavi has lived through bad times and always recovered. I know that he’s fully prepared. His team will be hard to beat." Luis Enrique: "Xavi has lived through bad times and always recovered. I know that he’s fully prepared. His team will be hard to beat." https://t.co/HylCHUUuTz

Enrique eventually returned to Barcelona as their new manager in 2014. Xavi, who endured a largely sub-par 2013-14 campaign, was reportedly convinced to stay on for another season by Enrique. The decision paid rich dividends as Barcelona won an unprecedented treble in the 2014-15 season, allowing Xavi to depart the Camp Nou in style.

Xavi Hernandez will look to emulate Luis Enrique's success at the helm of Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez's return to Barcelona is believed by many to be the beginning of the club's rise once again. The last time they experienced such highs was under current Spain boss Luis Enrique.

After winning the treble in the 2014-15 season, Enrique also managed to pick up another La Liga title, two more Copa del Reys and a Spanish Super Cup. Continentally, the club went on to lift the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup as well.

Apart from his rich trophy haul, Enrique received tremendous praise for making Barcelona play attractive football once again. The Spanish tactician deployed quick, short passes from Pep Guardiola's famed reign at the Camp Nou and merged it with some blistering counter-attacks. Enrique also got the star trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Luis Suarez firing together after their initial struggles.

Sport360° @Sport360



What a record he has after three glorious seasons 👏👊🔥👀👇 Luis Enrique bows out by guiding #Barcelona to another #CopadelRey What a record he has after three glorious seasons 👏👊🔥👀👇 Luis Enrique bows out by guiding #Barcelona to another #CopadelRey 🏆What a record he has after three glorious seasons 👏👊🔥👀👇 https://t.co/RYuzasKOAG

Unfortunately, Xavi will be unable to call upon any of those three forwards but he does have a talented group at his disposal. It will now be up to the Barcelona legend to deliver with these players as they look to move up the La Liga standings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Xavi's second stint at Barcelona began with a 1-0 home win over rivals Espanyol on Saturday (November 20). He will now look to take the Blaugrana into the UEFA Champions League knockouts when they face Benfica on November 23.

Edited by Diptanil Roy