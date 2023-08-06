Arsenal's summer acquisition Kai Havertz found himself thrust into the spotlight of angry fans after a lacklustre performance against Manchester City. With hopes high for the forward, fans anticipated an exhibition in attack.

However, it soon became apparent that his goalscoring profile was not the primary attribute on display at Wembley.

To his credit, Havertz demonstrated commendable qualities as a centre-forward, adeptly taking on John Stones and Ruben Dias. He exhibited a keen footballing intellect, drawing clever fouls and linking play with finesse. His presence in the penalty box also posed a threat, keeping the opposition defense on their toes.

However, his finishing left much to be desired. In the moments that mattered most, the German star could not find that elusive killer instinct in the final third. Two golden opportunities materialized before the interval, gifting the young forward a chance to open the scoring.

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega denied him both times, leaving the Arsenal faithful despondent and disgruntled. Twitter was soon ablaze with unhappy fans voicing their discontent and expressing their disappointment with Havertz's inability to finish. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Jord @NUFCJordd @CFC_Janty He’s washed after winning that UCL with you lot

sklen @j_sklen @CFC_Janty His teeth almost as offsides as Suarez

Arsenal triumph in dramatic shootout: Fabio Vieira seals victory in Community Shield clash

In a thrilling clash at London's illustrious Wembley Stadium, Fabio Vieira etched his name in Gunners' folklore with a winning spot-kick. The encounter unfolded dramatically, as Mikel Arteta's men managed to salvage a 1-1 draw in stoppage-time against Manchester City, propelling the game into penalties.

Amidst the early possession dominance by the reigning champions, it was Arsenal who fashioned the more tantalizing opportunities. Their summer signing Kai Havertz found himself at the epicentre of the action, but his debut goal ambitions were thwarted with remarkable saves.

As the second half unfurled, Pep Guardiola's troops displayed renewed vigor, with John Stones testing Aaron Ramsdale with a powerful header. However, it was substitute Cole Palmer who ultimately broke the deadlock, conjuring a moment of brilliance with a mesmerizing curling effort from the edge of the box (77').

Undeterred, the Gunners demonstrated fighting spirit, finding a lifeline in the 101st minute when Leandro Trossard's effort deflected past City's defense. With the score locked, the spotlight shifted to the penalty spot, where the Cityzens lost out as Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri missed their respective penalties.

Finally, in a moment of glory, Fabio Vieira calmly converted the decisive spot-kick, securing Arsenal's 17th triumph in the curtain-raiser event.