"His time at Manchester United is a mitigated failure" - Liverpool legend Graeme Souness takes another brutal dig at Paul Pogba

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who often criticized Paul Pogba during his time at Manchester United, has come up with another brutal dig aimed at the French midfielder. According to the Scotsman, the now-Juventus midfielder was a mitigated failure at Old Trafford.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a then-world-record fee of €105 million in 2016. Despite a promising start to his second stint at Old Trafford, the midfielder later fell out with the club. He eventually left as a free agent at the end of the previous campaign and re-joined the Bianconeri.

Reflecting on the Frenchman's time with the Red Devils, Souness held nothing back as he fired another round of shots at him. He said on talkSPORT, as quoted by Express:

“I think Manchester United are a fantastic football club, they really are, one of if not the biggest in the world, glamorous and most successful. Can I just call this out, who was the first person to call out Pogba as a pudding? I rest my case.”

Souness went on to recall seeing Paul Pogba for the first time during the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League semifinals. He revealed that he wasn't a fan of the player from the onset, adding that he was a mitigated failure at Manchester United.

“I can remember the first time I saw him, it was the semi-final of the Champions League, Juve vs Real Madrid. I was with Jamie Redknapp and Thierry [Henry], Jamie was raving about this young midfielder, wait till you see him."

He added:

“And I came away from the game thinking ‘he’s not for me’. Never has been and I think I’ve been proved right and his time at Manchester United is a mitigated failure."

Paul Pogba's numbers for Manchester United

Paul Pogba in action for Juventus during the preseason.

Paul Pogba made 233 senior appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions during his two spells at the club. He recorded 39 goals and 54 assists to his name. He also won three honors during his time with the club, namely one UEFA Europa League crown and two English League Cups.

Since leaving United in the summer, Pogba is yet to represent Juventus in any official game due to a knee injury. The Frenchman is expected to return to action next month, just before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

