“His timing of the header is like Under-15s” – Jamie O’Hara blasts Tottenham star who showed ‘lack of quality’ against Brentford 

Jamie O'Hara recently blasted Tottenham's defense, especially Japhet Tanganga, after the 2-2 draw against Brentford on Monday, December 26. The pundit claimed the young defender looked like he was playing for an Under15 side.

Tottenham resumed their Premier League season with a 2-2 draw at Brentford. They were 2-0 down at a point but made another comeback to secure a point from the London Derby.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, O'Hara fired shots at Eric Dier, Tanganga and on-loan footballer Clément Lenglet. He was furious with how his former side conceded two goals and said:

"It's a lack of quality. Eric Dier, shinning the ball out of play. Lenglet, not marking, not good on the ball. Tanganga, his timing of the header is like Under-15s."

Tanganga managed to win only four duels throughout the game and lost possession eight times. He had a tough time against Ivan Toney, who has been in breathtaking form this season.

Tottenham star on working under Antonio Conte

Japhet Tanganga spoke to Football London earlier this year and had good things to say about Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. The Tottenham star was linked with a move away from the club but ended up staying put at the London side.

Showering praise on Conte, he said that the manager has his own vision and wants the players to work towards achieving that goal.

He said:

"It's intense, I think not only as a defender but as a team. He really wants us to work hard. He has his methods and he really wants us to buy into it, so it's about concentration and focusing and implementing what he wants on the pitch. It's all good. He speaks to you to let you know if you're doing good or bad, what you need to improve on and what you're doing well. He's a good coach."

Continuing to talk about Conte and the club management, Tanganga added:

"I think the ownership has to come from the players. The gaffer gives us the solutions, but it's up to us on the pitch to decide what is the right one. It's about taking in the information and then doing the extra work, whether that's studying video analysis of some games back to see what you could have done better or you could have implemented that he wanted you to put in. Then it's taking it from there, taking ownership and putting it into practice on the pitch."

Tottenham are fourth in the league table - 10 points behind Arsenal despite playing an extra game.

