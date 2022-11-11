"His turn to stay out" - Rivaldo explains why Liverpool star was left out of the World Cup squad

Brazil legend Rivaldo has explained why Liverpool striker Robert Firmino was excluded from Tite's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil announced their final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday (7th November). Canarinha manager Tite has notably decided to take nine forwards to Qatar this month.

Firmino, though, was left off the roster despite being in decent form for Liverpool recently. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists from 20 appearances across all competitions for the club this term.

With six Premier League goals to his name, the striker is the Reds' top scorer in the top-flight alongside Mohamed Salah. He also has more league goals than Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli, who are all going to Qatar, this season.

Some thus believe Tite's decision to leave Firmino out of Brazil's World Cup squad is harsh. Former Barcelona attacker Rivaldo, though, is of the opinion that the manager's choice is justified.

Rivaldo acknowledged the Liverpool striker's quality, but pointed out that he was already given a chance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Brazil legend also claimed that Tite has picked players that are in better form than him this term. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Roberto Firmino is a great player, but the options are many for Brazil up front and this time was his turn to stay out. He has already had his chance in the World Cup and his season has not been going so well at Liverpool. Tite ended up picking players in better shape at this stage of the year."

Firmino made four appearances for Brazil in the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Russia. He amassed around 82 minutes of playing time and found the back of the net just once in the tournament.

How many Liverpool players are going to the World Cup?

While Firmino has been left out of Brazil's squad, Alisson and Fabinho have earned a place on the 26-man roster. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Virgil van Dijk, who missed the last edition of the tournament due to injury, will lead the Netherlands this time around. The Dutchman's centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate will represent France in Qatar.

Darwin Nunez will play alongside former Liverpool talisman Luis Suarez for Uruguay. It now remains to be seen if Thiago Alcantara will also be going to Qatar, with Spain yet to announce their final squad.

The Reds could thus have eight senior players representing their respective nations in Qatar. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota (injury) and Andrew Robertson are among those who will be staying back.

