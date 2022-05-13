“His understanding of the game is incredible” – Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger picks the ‘best striker’ in the world right now 

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hailed Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as the "best striker" in the world right now.

The German, whose contract with the Blues runs out this summer, is set to join the Spanish champions on a free transfer after reaching an agreement.

There, he will link up with Benzema, who's been on fire this season with 44 goals in as many games in all competitions.

His blistering run of form played a key role in helping Los Blancos clinch the La Liga title and reach the Champions League final too.

Speaking about the French striker in an interview with DAZN, Rudiger said:

"How long has he been at Madrid now, twelve years? That says it all. He also had lows and times when he really wanted to leave, but he stayed and it shows how strong his character is.

"Also the thing with the French national team: He is no longer called up and meanwhile wins four Champions League titles. Chapeau what he achieves! Since Cristiano Ronaldo's gone, you see his real worth. For me he is currently the best striker. He has everything, his understanding of the game is incredible."

Rudiger got a taste of Benzema's brilliance when Chelsea played Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

The German centre-back was helpless in the first leg as he scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge. While Rudiger himself scored one in the return leg, Benzema came back to bite him once more, netting a 96th-minute winner to dump the holders out.

He is the leading scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League right now, scoring 27 and 15 goals respectively, while contributing 15 assists.

This is already the best season of Benzema's career and still has three more games in all competitions to improve his tally further.

The 34-year-old's prolific campaign has made him a leading contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea star has already completed medical with Real Madrid

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rudiger passed his medical and signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid, although the deal will only be made official after the completion of the season.

He's all set to earn €7 million per year and has a release clause set at €450 million.

The 29-year-old leaves Chelsea with over 200 appearances under his belt and five titles, with the possibility of lifting a sixth this Saturday in the FA Cup.

