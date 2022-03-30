"His way of thinking about football is very interesting"- Dirk Kuyt backs Erik ten Hag to do a 'great job' at Manchester United

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has backed his compatriot Erik ten Hag to be successful at Manchester United.

Manchester United are in the process of zeroing in on their next manager and Ten Hag is one of the many candidates they are looking at.

Kuyt, a cult hero for Liverpool fans, has endorsed his fellow Dutchman for the United job and claims that the 52-year-old is capable of doing a 'great job' at any top European club.

The 41-year-old reckons that Ten Hag is a 'great, experienced coach' who has 'improved himself so much'.

"Ten Hag is a great, experienced coach. He’s done his apprenticeship, if you like, with Bayern Munich’s second team, then Utrecht and now at Ajax," Kuyt told Goal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Man United have asked Ajax what the compensation fee would be if they took Erik ten Hag as their new head-coach.



(Source: @SkySportsNews)

"He is a great manager who has improved himself so much, on and off the pitch," he added.

The Liverpool legend has insisted that the Manchester United managerial target should not be judged on his profiency in 'speaking English'. Kuyt has also claimed that the Ajax manager has an 'interesting' tactical knowledge and 'way of thinking about football'.

"I know some people were doubting his level of speaking English, his performance in front of the camera, but you see him growing every week as a manager, and I think he can do a great job at any top side in Europe.

"His tactics, his way of thinking about football, is very interesting, and it would be great if he was to get an opportunity at a top side," the former Liverpool star said.

Is Erik ten Hag the right manager for Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag has done a pretty commandable job at Ajax over the last few years and there is no doubt that his team plays beautiful front-footed football.

The Dutch manager has also done a brilliant job in developing some excellent talents such as Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, Antony, Ryan Gravenberch and Matthijs de Ligt among others.

Louis van Gaal: "Erik ten Hag should join a football club, not a commerical club. Manchester United is a commercial club."

Ten Hag certainly ticks the boxes of what the English giants should look for in their next manager.

Regardless of whoever is appointed as the next manager, the Red Devils must ensure that he is given the right amount of time and backing. Otherwise, they will get back to square one.

