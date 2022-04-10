"His weakness is that he's playing for the wrong club"- Ex-Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic makes brutally honest claim on Liverpool superstar

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic believes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world. Vidic deplores the fact that Van Dijk plays for the Red Devil's arch-rivals Liverpool, with United's defence being been one of the club's biggest weaknesses this season.

United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, but he has not had the kind of impact Van Dijk has had at Liverpool. The England international has endured a particularly torrid 2021-22 campaign. Moreover, French defender Raphael Varane has been ravaged by injuries this season, while Victor Lindelof has been plagued by inconsistency.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has helped propel Jurgen Klopp's side to second place in the league table, one point behind league leaders Manchester City. The Reds are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple. They have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and the FA Cup semi-finals, having won the Carabao Cup earlier in the year.

Vidic has lavished praise on the 31-year-old and highlighted the Dutchman's aerial prowess and physicality.

"Virgil van Dijk is one of the best, if not the best centre-back in the world. He's good physically and in the air. He has great ability. He's grown a lot as a player since I first saw him play for Celtic. His weakness is that he's playing for the wrong club!", Vidic told The Athletic.

The 30-year-old is arguably one of the best signings in the Reds' history. He has helped them win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup.

Manchester United need to sign top defender like Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United are in seventh place in the Premier League table. They have conceded 42 goals, while second-placed Liverpool have conceded just 20 goals.

The Red Devils must prioritise signing a top-quality centre-back like Virgil van Dijk to partner Varane next season if they are to improve defensively. According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are set to battle with Chelsea for Sevilla's defender Jules Kounde.

The 23-year-old is seen as one of the most promising young talents in Europe. He won the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League with Sevilla the UEFA Nations League with France a year later. Kounde's speed, physicality and versatility make him an ideal transfer target for United.

