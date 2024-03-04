"History to be made" - Endrick makes social media post as Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr reaches club milestone

Palmeiras striker Endrick has congratulated Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior for making his 250th appearance for the club.

The teenage sensation is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer when he turns 18. The deal was reportedly struck in 2022 for €35 million, with Endrick due to arrive in Madrid this July ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, Vinicius, who arrived at the Bernabeu at a similiar age, in 2018, made his 250th Los Blancos appearance in the 2-2 La Liga draw at Valencia on Saturday.

He marked the occasion with a brace, striking either side of the interval, with Madrid controversially denied a late Jude Bellingham winner, as the referee had blown for full-time.

Endrick congratulated his compatriot, Vinicius, for appearing 250 times for the 'best club in the world', posting on Instagram stories (as translated from Spanish):

"250 games with the best club in the world! I always dreamed of it, but I never imagined that it would be a series so fast and with so many titles. History to be made, Vinicius Junior."

In 250 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, Vinicius has 73 goals and 71 assists and is a key first-team player under Carlo Ancelotti. The tally includes 14 goals and seven assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Where does Vinicius stand in Real Madrid's all-time list of appearance makers?

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has joined a group of some of the game's best players to make at least 250 appearances for Real Madrid.

However, the 23-year-old Brazilian is just outside the top-50 in the list of most appearances for the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners, tied with Isidoro San Jose.

The list is headed by Raul (741), Iker Casillas (725), Manolo Sanchis (693), Sergio Ramos (671) and Karim Benzema (648).

Among active players, Vinicius is 13th, behind Ramos, Benzema, Luka Modric (518), Toni Kroos (452), Cristiano Ronaldo (438), Dani Carvajal (404), Raphael Varane (360), Isco (353), Nacho (349), Lucas Vasquez (337), Casemiro (336), Pepe (334), Marco Asensio (286). Among them, only Modric, Kroos, Carvajal, Nacho and Vasquez are still at the club.

Vincius has won laurels galore at Madrid - 10 titles - including two La Liga and one UEFA Champions League, building his legacy among the game's greatest to don Madrid's all-whites.