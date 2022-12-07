"Hit the bull’s eye" - Olivier Giroud says France star's half-time team talk propelled them to 3-1 win against Poland 

France star Olivier Giroud said Raphael Varane's inspiring half-time team talk helped the team elevate their performances to secure a commanding 3-1 win against Poland in the Round of 16 stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Giroud opened the scoring for Les Blues in the first-half. The strike saw him become the all-time top scorer in the country's history. The former Chelsea star now has 52 goals, one more than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The AC Milan attacker, however, stated that Raphael Varane's pep talk helped the team propel their performance. Speaking at a press-conference, Giroud said (via Get French Football News):

"He had a very good discourse that hit the bull’s eye, especially about the huge chance that the Poles had (in the 1st half). We didn’t find ourselves trailing, we arrived in the dressing room with a goal up. This made it possible to give the guys a bit of a booster shot, we simply had to score the next goal, we had to not relax and correct certain things, continue to be compact, to keep this level of effort, being one for each other."

The defending world champions certainly elevated their performance in the second half as Kylian Mbappe bagged a majestic brace.

admiral yøus @yumifujin_ Find someone who looks at you the way Mbappé and Giroud look at each other. Find someone who looks at you the way Mbappé and Giroud look at each other. https://t.co/xuMa3gwunK

Speaking about his new-found bromance with Mbappe, Olivier Giroud said:

"There was nothing calculated (about their celebration), I laughed a lot with all the photos (memes) being made. Top-level sport gives us great moments like this. For me, it meant a lot (the goal). All matches are difficult to win. We know how hard it is to progress."

He added:

"This goal was a huge relief. For me, our relationship has always been good. This infectious enthusiasm shows and we want to pass it on to everyone and most importantly give pleasure to our supporters."

Olivier Giroud got call from former France teammate after becoming the all-time top scorer for his nation

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud received a phone call from his former France teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac after breaking Thierry Henry's record. The duo played together for Les Blues during the UEFA Euro 2016.

Speaking about the call from Gignac, Giroud said:

"I was at the table, it was late, I had not had the chance to respond to all the messages (congratulating him on becoming France’s all-time top scorer. I saw his call, I wanted to immediately pick up, see his lovely face. It reminds me of the good memories from Euro 2016. He is a friend, we are still in contact, it was a good surprise to see his call."

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes