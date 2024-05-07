"Hold that" - Manchester United streamer Angry Ginge trolled by Crystal Palace star after 4-0 demolition

Manchester United streamer Angry Ginge was trolled by Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp on Monday (May 6). That happened after Palace beat the visitors 4-0.

Michael Olise opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled the advantage 28 minutes later. There was more of the same after the break, with Tyrick Mitchell making it 3-0 just before the hour mark before Olise completed his brace.

The loss marked United's 13th league loss of the season, the most they have suffered in the Premier League era, as Palace completed the league double over the Red Devils for the very first time.

Following the heavy defeat at Selhurst Park, Angry Ginge met Schlupp, who greeted him with:

"Hold that!"

With the defeat, United continued their dismal recent run in the league, having won just once in seven league games. That lone win came against relegated Sheffield United.

The Red Devils face a fight to finish in the European places, considering their recent form. They are eighth after 35 games, with 54 points, Chelsea also have the same number of points but are ahead on goal difference, while sixth-placed Newcastle United have two more points.

"It's a deserved defeat" - Manchester United boss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag minced no words as he dissected his team's performance at Selhurst Park.

The visitors were second-best for large swathes of the game as they slumped to a potentially damaging defeat that could scupper their European ambitions for next season.

"As Man Utd we should perform better," Ten Hag told BBC Sport. "The players who were available should do better. "It's a deserved defeat. The performance wasn't what we expected."

Ahead of their next outing against Premier League leaders Arsenal at home on Sunday (May 12), the Dutchman added:

"We have to put it right on Sunday. We have to learn from this game and improve. I was really grateful (to the fans). They back us. They see also we have our problems. You have to stick together. You have to take responsibility. The fans gave us such huge and tremendous support."

The Red Devils lost 3-1 at the Emirates earlier this season as the Gunners look to win their first league title since 2004.