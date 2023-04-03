"Holy mid" "I only know 4 players" - Fans feel Lionel Messi needs to 'carry' PSG as they name underwhelming lineup to face Lyon

Fans feel Lionel Messi will need to carry Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Olympique Lyon as Christophe Galtier has named an underwhelming lineup.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for the Parisians. Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, and El Chadaille Bitshiabu are the three central defenders. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes start as the wing-backs of the team.

Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, and Vitinha are the midfield three to face Lyon. Kylian Mbappe will partner Lionel Messi in the attack.

Despite the superstar duo's presence at the top of the FIELD, fans feel that the team is not strong enough. They predicted that Galtier's side would rely on Messi's brilliance to get past the finish line against Lyon.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Holy mid."

Another fan claimed he knows only a few players from the lineup as he wrote:

"What is this lineup lmfaooo, I only know like 4 players, what happened to PSG??"

The Parisians are leading the Ligue 1 table with 66 points on the board from 28 matches. Olympique Lyon are tenth with 41 points from the same number of matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Galtier announced his team to face Lyon:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad PSG starting XI vs Lyon:



Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappé. PSG starting XI vs Lyon:Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappé.

Airfirm @Airfirm_ @TheEuropeanLad Squad looking like a joke. See the names @TheEuropeanLad Squad looking like a joke. See the names😭😭

Gen @Genn_UTD @TheEuropeanLad What is this Haram lineup lmfaooo, I only know like 4 players, what happened to PSG?? @TheEuropeanLad What is this Haram lineup lmfaooo, I only know like 4 players, what happened to PSG??

Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe remain PSG teammates next season?

Lionel Messi's PSG future is up in the air as the Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract. He is yet to sign an extension to his deal and has been linked with a return to former club Barcelona.

Hence, the final few Ligue 1 games could be the last ones where Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will play as teammates.

Pundit Daniel Riolo recently went on an astounding rant, asking the Parisian club not to extend Messi's stay. Riolo told After Foot RMC:

“Messi, he is cooked and especially his side I do not speak, I never say anything, it feeds me to a point which is unbearable, It feeds me. See him happy with Argentina, limit on the dance floor, I think it’s extraordinary, but so much the procrastination of the rumor … They will really realize that Messi has nothing to do with PSG?”

He continued, saying:

“The leaders will finally open their eyes that he doesn’t care about the club? And the fans will understand that Messi doesn’t give a shit and that the thing to do is to say goodbye, thank you, to the see you again?"

The Parisians, though, will need to remain focused on the remainder of their campaign to win the Ligue 1 title.

