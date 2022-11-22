"Holy sh** it's a good lineup" "It's perfect" - USA fans rejoice as Gregg Berhalter names starting XI featuring Arsenal and Chelsea stars for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales 

USA fans, including Arsenal and Chelsea fans, were happy as Gregg Berhalter named his starting lineup for their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales on Monday, November 21.

Arsenal's Matt Turner and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic were named in the starting XI for the USMNT. AC Milan's Sergino Dest, Juventus' Weston McKennie, and LOSC Lille's Timothy Weah are among the other superstar names in the USA side.

Fans were happy to see the lineup as they termed it perfect and lauded Berhalter. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic Really pleased with this #USMNT lineup. Ream can be a distributor, flair and pace of Weah, tactical leading the line by Sargent and MMA in midfield. We should be able to dictate play.Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic Really pleased with this #USMNT lineup. Ream can be a distributor, flair and pace of Weah, tactical leading the line by Sargent and MMA in midfield. We should be able to dictate play. Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

Cleveland fan in Pittsburgh @216born412made Let's go USA. Been waiting to see Pulisic in the world cup for a long time. Let's go USA. Been waiting to see Pulisic in the world cup for a long time.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Matt Turner starts for the USA against Wales in their World Cup opener. Matt Turner starts for the USA against Wales in their World Cup opener.🇺🇸

The USA and Wales will look to make a statement in Group B after England defeated Iran earlier in the day by a scoreline of 6-2.

Gregg Berhalter wants USA to be aggressive against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

USA Press Conference - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Gregg Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter wants his team to be aggressive against Wales in the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He told the media before the game (via The Guardian):

“We think he has great leadership capabilities and he leads by his actions and his words. Tyler’s a guy that’s just mature beyond his years, and you notice it from the minute you start talking to him. He’s a guy that teammates know exactly what they’re going to get from him. They know that he’s going to go out on the field and compete.”

He added:

“We’re looking at the game in its entirety and thinking about how we can be successful, We want to be an aggressive team in this game. We want to be able to hurt them, but we also know that they have strengths and they have threats and we want to be able to take them away."

He further said:

“So when picking a lineup, we’ve focused on guys that we think can execute it from the onset, but also keeping in mind that our [substitutions] are going to be really important in this game and throughout the World Cup. We know that it’s not just the 11 on the field, we’re going to need the solutions to come into the field and help this group get the win.”

