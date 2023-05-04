"Home is where the heart is", "Forca Barca running in his veins" - Barcelona fans react excitedly as Lionel Messi drops massive transfer hint

Lionel Messi recently got a tattoo of Barcelona's crest on his leg and fans on Twitter are beyond excited to see the Argentine's new ink. Messi is widely regarded as the Catalan club's greatest ever player.

Before his 2021 departure, Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for Barca. The club gave Messi the platform to become the superstar he is today. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, on the other hand, returned countless success to the Blaugrana.

Hence, the connection between the two parties lies deep. Messi has also been linked with a return to the Catalan club in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Argentine superstar will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season once his contract expires.

Amidst the rumors, Messi's new ink has given fans something more to speculate. They are amazed to see the love the player has for his former club. One of the fans wrote on Twitter:

"Home is where the heart is."

Another claimed:

"Forcà Barcà running in his vein come back home Leo."

While Messi's return to Barca will be a dream scenario for the fans, the Blaugrana need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to register new players in the summer.

Nevertheless, fans are unwilling to stop speculating. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after images of Lionel Messi's recent Barcelona tattoo surfaced on social media:

TERRIS @TERRIS75725463 @ReshadRahman_ @M30Xtra Forcà Barcà running in his vein come back home Leo @ReshadRahman_ @M30Xtra Forcà Barcà running in his vein come back home Leo🐐

Real Madrid legend urges Lionel Messi not to return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona is a hot topic at the moment. With the team already finding success under Xavi, Messi's addition will be a massive boost for the club.

Real Madrid legend Guti, however, thinks Lionel Messi shouldn't come back to his former club. The former midfielder further explained that the Argentine won't win a UEFA Champions League with his former club.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Guti said (via GOAL):

“If I were Messi, I wouldn't go back to Barcelona. He already achieved everything there. It's too big of a challenge at this moment. Now, with or without him, Barca won't win the Champions League.”

Lionel Messi won three Champions League trophies during his time at Barca. However, the team is currently undergoing a reconstruction phase under Xavi. Hence, they might not be as successful as the good old days even if Messi rejoins.

