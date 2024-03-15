"Homogeneous, dangerous team, they score a lot of goals" - Thomas Tuchel makes Arsenal claim as Bayern draw Gunners in the UCL

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed Arsenal as a formidable opponent ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Tuchel's side drew the Gunners in the last-eight, with the first leg at the Emirates on April 9. It's their first meeting in the competition in seven years since Bayern annihilated the Premier League side 10-2 in the same stage of the competition, winning 5-1, both home and away.

However, fast forward seven years: both sides needed to overcome first-leg deficits to book their place in the quarterfinals. While the Gunners needed penalties to see off FC Porto, with both teams winning 1-0 at home, Bayern recovered from a 1-0 loss at Lazio to beat the Italian side 3-0 in Munich.

Tuchel said that the Gunners are one of the best sides in Europe, calling them 'dangerous' (as per Mia San Mia):

"We certainly have the most difficult road imaginable ahead of us - now playing against one of the best teams in Europe.

"Arsenal have been playing consistently at the top for two years. It's a homogeneous, dangerous team. They score a lot of goals. But we will be prepared for it. We know our qualities."

Both teams topped their respective groups, with Bayern doing so unbeaten.

What's next for Arsenal and Bayern Munich?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are having contrasting seasons. While the Gunners are atop the Premier League after 28 games, Bayern are 10 behind runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen with nine matches to go.

Both sides faltered in their domestic cups but have prospered in Europe. However, before their marquee last-eight clash next month, both teams have domestic assignments to negotiate.

The Gunners will next be in action at Manchester City in the Premier League on March 31, while Tuchel's Bayern travel to Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday (March 16).

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last eight Premier League games, while Bayern have lost twice in five Bundesliga outings but are coming off an 8-1 home win over Mainz.