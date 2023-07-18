“Honestly, it was a dare” – Arsenal forward admits teammates are reason behind new blonde hairstyle 

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun has opened up about his latest trim and the dyed hair. The striker has landed in the USA with the Gunners squad for their pre-season tour.

Balogun admitted that the inspiration behind his hair resulted from a bet that he wagered with fellow national team colleagues. When asked about it by CBS Sport, he said:

"Honestly, it was a dare by Joe Scally and Gio Reyna. I said if we won the Nations League I would dye it, and as I was coming back to the States, I said, 'why not?'"

After declaring his allegiance to the US Men's National Team, Balogun played a crucial role in the country's success in the Concacaf Nations League. The Arsenal youth product scored in the team's 2-0 victory over Canada in the finals of the tournament.

Speaking of the success, he said:

"Winning my first professional trophy - a lot of people forget that was my first professional trophy - to do that with my national team, not a lot of people get that opportunity and, of course, for me score my first goal in the final, it's just highs on highs on highs. I'm trying to keep that going, I'm going to be back there in September. I'm always looking forward to it, I'm really happy I made that decision."

The 22-year-old's future hangs in the balance amid rumors of a potential move to Inter Milan (via Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal striker believes decision on his future remains with the club

Arsenal U23 v Manchester City U23 - Premier League 2

Folarin Balogun was questioned about his future at Arsenal amid rumors of a possible move to Inter Milan.

The Athletic had quoted the young striker, who stated that he was able to prove that he could play at the highest level. Speaking about his performances and addressing his future, Balogun said:

"I obviously went away and the point was to prove I could play first team football. I think with me coming back, it’s not really much of a situation where I think I can need to try extra hard to prove something, I think it’s a decision that’s not really with me."

Arsenal want £50 million for the USA international, according to The Athletic. The price tag comes after Balogun scored 22 goals from 39 appearances while on loan with Stade Reims in Ligue 1 last season.