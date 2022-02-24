"Honestly, we don’t chase City" - Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission on Premier League title race after Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that his side are focused on themselves and not on Manchester City as the Premier League title race heats up.

The Reds reduced the gap between themselves and the Cityzens to a mere three points with their 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United last night (February 23). Klopp's men have now picked up 60 points from 26 matches with 18 wins and just two losses.

After their comprehensive victory against Leeds, Klopp was asked what he thought about the title race. He responded (as quoted by the club's official website):

"Honestly, we don’t chase City; we try to win our football games. The thing is now we have obviously the cup final at the weekend and City play, I don’t know exactly who, but they might probably win this game then it is six points again before we play the next Premier League game."

Klopp added:

"We just have to win our football games. It is an interesting period, definitely – an interesting period of the season coming up. Now we play the final, then FA Cup, then West Ham, so nobody should count the points before we play them because we lost the game there, so there is obviously, as we say, an open bill."

The German concluded:

"We have to clarify something, but that is in 10 days or so and so many things can happen until then. We just have to stay really focused on: go for it with all we have."

Liverpool ease past Leeds United to emphasize title credentials

Liverpool hardly seemed to move past third gear in their win over Leeds United but still managed to pummel the Lilywhites out of the contest.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a 15th-minute penalty before setting up Joel Matip for the second goal on the half-hour mark. The Egyptian scored from the spot once again just five minutes later to give the Reds a three-goal advantage at the break.

Klopp's men continued to apply pressure on Marcelo Bielsa's side after the interval. While Leeds held on without conceding for much of the second half, they fell apart in the final 10 minutes. Sadio Mane scored twice before Virgil van Dijk headed home in injury time to round off a crushing win.

Liverpool will now shift their focus to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 27). They will take on Chelsea at Wembley in a bid to win their first trophy of the season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh