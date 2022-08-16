“Honestly, I prefer to watch the Premier League or La Liga” – Marco Reus makes honest admission about Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus has admitted that he prefers watching the English Premier League or Spanish La Liga over other leagues.

Home to some of the best teams, coaches, and rivalries, the Premier League is the most popular footballing league on the planet. The drama, action, and nail-biting finishes make the league a worthwhile watch, luring in even the most ardent supporters of other leagues.

Reus, who has been a Bundesliga star all his career, is one of the many notable names who closely follow the top tier of English football. On the OMR Podcast (via ari), he disclosed what pulled him into the league. He said:

“Honestly, I prefer to watch the Premier League or La Liga when Barca plays against Real. I know a little bit about the Premier League. It's a special game when City plays United. Just meet two awesome teams with awesome players.”

Thanks to massive TV deals, big-money takeovers, and sponsorships, the top clubs in the English top flight are flush with cash. Reus acknowledged the financial muscle that English clubs have, something most Bundesliga clubs, including Dortmund, cannot compete with.

Reus shared his thoughts on it, saying:

“I know the Bundesliga. They have less money than the clubs in England, so it's difficult to get the absolute top players. Because these players want to win titles, earn money. I see that in Dortmund.”

Dortmund have lost two of their top players to two English clubs in the last two summer transfer windows. Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United for an €85 million fee last summer. Last month (July 2022), Erling Haaland moved to Manchester City in a €60 million deal.

Manchester City pull further ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool after matchday two

Manchester City beat Liverpool to the league title on the final matchday of the 2021-22 campaign, winning it by a solitary point. The Cityzens have started the 2022-23 season with more vigor and already find themselves four points ahead of the Merseysiders after two matchdays.

David Lynch @dmlynch Liverpool's strong finish there only shows they would likely have won that game if not for a moment of madness from Darwin Nunez. He needs to learn from that quickly because he has put his teammates up against it already by handing Manchester City a four-point head start. Liverpool's strong finish there only shows they would likely have won that game if not for a moment of madness from Darwin Nunez. He needs to learn from that quickly because he has put his teammates up against it already by handing Manchester City a four-point head start.

City secured a comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham United in their opening game of the season, while Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham. On matchday two, the champions bagged a massive 4-0 win over Bournemouth. The Reds, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

If Jurgen Klopp does not figure out a way to get his troops back in line, they could find themselves in a rather tricky situation by the end of the year.

