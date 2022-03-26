“Honour for me to play alongside him” – Edinson Cavani opens up on ‘special’ experience of playing alongside former Manchester United star

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has opened up about his experience of playing alongside Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan.

Cavani shed light on the impact the latter had on his own career, helping him emerge on the world stage.

A former Red Devil himself, Forlan enjoyed a glorious and highly journeyed career which saw him represent 10 sides in 21 years, while donning the blue of Uruguay for over a decade.

During an interview with Manchester United media, Cavani recalled his early days with Forlan, saying:

"I was fortunate enough to have played alongside Diego. For those of us who were starting out our development as players, seeing players like Diego who had already made a name for themselves in the football world was just fantastic.

"Because they were the kind of players who, back home, you would really follow closely, in order that one day in the future you might just be able to be like them."

Besides the Manchester United connection, Cavani and Forlan have also played together for Uruguay, most memorably at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

La Celeste reached the semi-finals and eventually finished in fourth place, with Forlan the star of their campaign with five goals.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



It could be the FOURTH World Cup Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani appear in. Uruguay and Ecuador were the latest teams to book their ticket for World Cup 2022.It could be the FOURTH World Cup Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani appear in. Uruguay and Ecuador were the latest teams to book their ticket for World Cup 2022.It could be the FOURTH World Cup Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani appear in. 🍷 https://t.co/K8ijvo3MRx

Reflecting on the same, Cavani further added:

"I then had the chance to play in the national team with him, so then it was a real honour for me to pick things up and learn from him, just like you always try and learn stuff from all those players who make their name in the world of football.

"So as I say, it was a real pleasure and honour for me to play alongside him and. In addition, we got to share some really big moments, too, like playing together in big qualifying matches and the World Cup finals in South Africa. It was really special and they were really great memories which will stay with me forever."

Forlan retired from Uruguay after the 2014 World Cup and Cavani, now 35, could follow suit after the Qatar showpiece.

Manchester United striker on the brink of contract renewal

Cavani's contract with Manchester United is up in June but could be set for an extension.

Despite missing a large chunk of the 2021/22 campaign through injuries, the Old Trafford club are keen on tying him down to a new deal.

He signed a one-year extension last year and could be set for a repeat of the same this summer as well.

Edited by Prem Deshpande