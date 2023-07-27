"Hooked after disasterclass", "4 games, 0 goals" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo gets subbed out in Al-Nassr's friendly against Inter Milan

Fans on Twitter reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off during Al-Nassr's latest friendly against Inter Milan. The match between Al-Alami and I Nerazzurri ended in a 1-1 draw.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave the Saudi Pro League side the lead in the 23rd minute of the match from a delightful Anderson Talisca pass. The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League runner-ups equalized in the 44th minute through a spectacular header from Davide Frattesi.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 45 minutes during the game and completed one dribble. Apart from that, the Portugal captain also completed 20 out of his 21 attempted passes during the match. Ronaldo won two ground duels as well and made one key pass. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 38-year-old.

The Portuguese, though, didn't manage to get on the scoresheet in either of Al-Nassr's last four pre-season games. Fans on Twitter mocked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for that as one of them wrote:

"Hooked after disasterclass."

Another fan wrote:

"4 games, 0 goals."

Al-Nassr, however, are set to take on Al-Shabab tomorrow (July 28) in a crucial Arab Cup of Champions match. Luis Castro's decision to take the Portuguese off could be based on that.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off:

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is subbed of ahead of an important game TOMORROW. Cristiano Ronaldo is subbed of ahead of an important game TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/m3ER72Dmi6

PedriSZN 💎 @Maestro_Pedri @TeamCRonaldo These lot have been starving man 🤣

Screw Gauge | CFC @GaugeScrew

Real reason was all because he was ghosting throughout the game @TeamCRonaldo ExcusesReal reason was all because he was ghosting throughout the game

Cristiano Ronaldo has already made his aspirations with Al-Nassr clear

Since joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 19 matches for the club. The team, though, didn't win a trophy last season.

Ronaldo is keen on winning silverware this term. Throughout his career, Ronaldo has been a serial winner. His recent words proved that the Portugal captain wants to bring that mentality to the Middle East as he said during the Japan tour:

"We have a lot (of trophies) this year. We hope to win all the trophies. We know it will be difficult, but we have a good team, coach and new players. The ambitions are the same as last year, and we are looking forward to having a great season. Of course, we want to win some trophies this year. Let's see what happens."

Al-Nassr have appointed Luis Castro as their new manager. The likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana have also joined the club in the summer transfer window. Sadio Mane is also in talks to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's attack.