“We want to win some trophies this year” - Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo makes defiant claim ahead of Saudi Pro League season

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to lead Al-Nassr to glory in the upcoming season. The Portuguese icon is determined to help Al-Aalami excel in each of the five competitions they are participating in.

Al-Nassr were leading the Saudi Pro League table when Cristiano Ronaldo joined them in December last season. Although the Mrsool Park outfit hoped the superstar's arrival would boost their chances of winning the title, they eventually fell behind Al-Ittihad and lost the crown by five points.

Gutted about ending the 2022-23 season trophyless, Ronaldo, 38, is keen to set the record straight this time around. The former Manchester United superstar has vowed that he will do everything he can to help the Riyadh-based club win as many trophies as possible in the upcoming campaign.

"We have a lot (of trophies) this year," Cristiano Ronaldo told a press conference(h/t @GOATTWORLD on Twitter). "We hope to win all the trophies. We know it will be difficult, but we have a good team, coach and new players. The ambitions are the same as last year and we are looking forward to having a great season. Of course, we want to win some trophies this year. Let's see what happens."

Al-Nassr will participate in five competitions in the 2023-24 season, with the Saudi Pro League being a priority. Having secured a qualifying spot in the AFC Champions League, Al-Aalami will also be hopeful of excelling at the continental level.

Luis Castro's side will face arch-rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal in January 2024, while participating in the King's Cup as well. They are also one of 37 teams battling it out for the Arab Club Champions Cup, which commences on Thursday (July 27).

It's worth noting that Al-Nassr have signed Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana for a combined €43 million this summer. The Saudi Pro League giants are keen to further strengthen their squad, with talks with Alex Telles and Sadio Mane underway.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score for Al-Nassr in pre-season

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Al-Nassr in Portugal following a much-need break earlier this month. He made his first appearance of the pre-season in the Riyadh outfit's friendly against Celta Vigo on Tuesday (July 18). However, the game did not go according to plan as Al-Aalami succumbed to a 5-0 defeat.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then led the line for Luis Castro's side against Benfica on Friday (July 21). He could not, nevertheless, prevent his side from suffering a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Primeira Liga giants. The superstar was spotted asking the manager to let him stay on the pitch during the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have now arrived in Japan for the final stretch of their pre-season tour. They face Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan over the next few days. Al-Nassr lock horns with Al-Shabab in their first Arab Club Champions Cup group-stage match on Friday (July 28).