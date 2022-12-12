“Hope they bring this title to South America” – CBF chief backs Messi and Argentina to lift 2022 FIFA World Cup after Brazil exit

Fernando Sarney, the vice president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), has backed Lionel Messi’s Argentina to bring the FIFA World Cup to South America.

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday (9 December). The game ended 1-1 at the end of extra time, pushing the game to penalties. Rodrygo saw his penalty saved while Marquinhos hit the post as Luka Modric’s team beat Selecao 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Brazil’s arch-rivals Argentina, too, had to endure a nervy penalty shootout in the quarter-finals, against the Netherlands (2-2 after extra time). But unlike Neymar’s team, Messi’s side did not falter in the shootout, nicking a 4-3 win.

Given the bitter rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, it is unlikely that many Brazilians are happy with Argentina’s qualification. Sarney has advised them to keep their rivalry aside and come together, urging Messi’s Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Fernando Sarney, vice president of CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation): "We have to maintain unity. At the time of deciding, we are all Argentina. I hope they bring this title to South America." Via SportsCenter Brasil.

Speaking to the press, Sarney said (via Sportscenter Brazil):

“We have to maintain unity. At the time of deciding, we are all Argentina.

“I hope they bring this title to South America.”

Messi and Co. will take on Croatia for a place in the finals on Tuesday night (13 December). Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in their last competitive meeting, in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil superstar Neymar opens up on “very difficult” 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination

Brazil started the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites, and deservedly so. They went in with one of the best squads in the world, playing football every team would be proud of. They also impressed in Qatar, especially in the round of 16, when they picked up an emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea.

Croatia, however, figured out the antidote, tiring them out and then beating them with experience on penalties in the quarter-finals.

On Sunday, two days after Canarinho crashed out, Neymar took to Instagram, admitting he was devastated by the defeat. His caption read:

“on Brazilian soil ... still hurts like hell from loss, we were so close, so close. Unfortunately or fortunately I still haven't learned to lose. Defeats make me stronger but they hurt me like hell and I'm still not used to it. Anyway, we have to move on... life moves us on, even if it hurts and the hurt takes time to heal, we have to move on.

“Once again I want to thank the Brazilian people for their support and affection. Hearing from you that we fought, delivered until the end comforts a little of our pain. Thank you Qatar for everything.. The cup was beautiful and she had to be from Brazil to crown it all, but by God's destiny it wasn't. We keep going... Now it's to turn off the key, take advantage of family and friends, recharge energies because dealing with this defeat will be very difficult, it still hurts me A LOT! FAITH 🙏”

Neymar, who scored Brazil’s only goal in the QFs, did his best, but could not save his team from heartbreak. He, however, reached a milestone in the match, equalling Pele’s record goal-tally (77) with his 105th-minute strike.

