"Hope he can be one of the main players in the team" - Gilberto Silva lavishes praise on Arsenal new signing

Former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva is pleased with his former side signing forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer.

The Brazilian international has arrived at the Emirates Stadium for a fee of around £45 million and is expected to lead the attack during the 2022-23 season.

Gilberto Silva is excited by the prospect of seeing Gabriel Jesus in an Arsenal shirt next season. The former defensive midfielder is hopeful the the 25-year-old forward can lead the Gunners to their season targets this time around.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Football London), Gilberto Silva was quoted as saying the following:

"Very happy for him, very happy for Arsenal. I think he is the kind of player who deserves to be in a club where he has the condition to play for the whole season."

He added:

"I hope he can be one of main players in the team, bring the club what the club expect from him. I think for the club it will be great because he's a good player, a very good guy and he has already shown from the beginning what everyone expects from him. To score goals, to help the team and give the team what they want."

Gabriel Jesus has had an amazing start to his Arsenal career

Gabriel Jesus has already impressed the Gunners faithful with his performances in the pre-season friendlies. The Brazilian forward made an instant impact on his club debut against German side FC Nurnberg.

Mikel Arteta's side were trailing the game 2-0 at half-time when Jesus was introduced as a second-half substitute. The 25-year-old forward netted his first goal for the club after just 90 seconds.

Jesus scored one more goal as the Gunners secured a 5-3 win in Germany. He also scored a goal in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton in a warm-up game in Baltimore, United States.

Bukayo Saka was the other goalscorer against Frank Lampard's side.

Arsenal were in dire need of a new centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. Prior to Gabriel Jesus' arrival, Mikel Arteta's side were without a proven goalscorer in their squad who could lead the attack.

Former club-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club to join FC Barcelona back in January while Alexandre Lacazette left this summer.

The Frenchman re-joined his former side Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer once his contract with the Gunners expired.

