"Hope to continue for more years" - Real Madrid superstar expresses desire to retire at the club

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has revealed that he is very happy at the club and wants to continue his career there for the foreseeable future. The Croatian was recently awarded the 'MARCA Leyenda' in recognition of his outstanding career which has seen him become a club legend.

Signed in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur, he endured a difficult first year in the Spanish capital, but has since grown into one of the best midfielders of all-time. Modric is a Real Madrid fan favorite and the player has revealed that he does his best to repay the affection with on-field performances.

At the gala, he said (via Marca):

"I'm aware of how much the fans love me, they show it to me at the games, in the street. It's incredible, I'm grateful for the love they show me every day. I always try to give my best when I put on the Madrid shirt to repay that affection."

In 10 years with Los Blancos, Modric has won 18 trophies, including four Champions League titles, and also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, breaking Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's long-running hegemony.

Today, Luka Modrić will receive the Marca Leyenda award. A trophy given by Marca to recognize the careers of the greatest athletes in the world.



Never give up... In 2012, Marca named Luka Modric as the worst signing of the year.

Today, Luka Modrić will receive the Marca Leyenda award. A trophy given by Marca to recognize the careers of the greatest athletes in the world.

After such a long and glorious period, the 36-year-old feels at home in Madrid and hopes to retire at the club someday. He added:

"Madrid is everything, it's my home, I feel very happy at this club, from the very first moment it's been something amazing. I feel part of Madrid, I'm one more Madridista and that's for life.

"I hope I can retire at Madrid. Madrid is my home, I feel very happy at the club, in the city, very loved by the people. My family is also very happy, so I hope to continue for more years and hopefully finish my career here."

Real Madrid aiming for another Champions League title

Modric and co. could win their fifth Champions League title in the last eight years next week, having set up an enticing final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28. It will be a rematch of their 2018 Kiev showdown, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Luka Modrić: "I hope we will return from Paris with another Champions League trophy." 🎙| Luka Modrić: "I hope we will return from Paris with another Champions League trophy."

Carlo Ancelotti's side produced remarkable comebacks in each of their knockout ties against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, with Karim Benzema showing ridiculous form.

With the La Liga title already in the bag, a cup double beckons.

