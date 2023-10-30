"Hope they'll have the courage to do that against Real Madrid" – PSG star Kylian Mbappe told he lacks class by Brest midfielder

Stade Brestois midfielder Hugo Magnetti has hit out at Kylian Mbappe following the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's obscene gesture towards home fans in his team's recent 3-2 away win.

The Parisians, who are second in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 table with 21 points from 10 matches, were involved in a heated contest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble. They took a two-goal lead inside half-hour before conceding twice on either side of the break. They bagged all three points after Mbappe scored the winner in the 89th minute.

After scoring his second goal of the contest, the 24-year-old taunted the Brest fans with an obscene gesture in celebration. He is believed to have reacted to the home supporters' chants about his PSG teammate and Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi's rape allegations.

After the end of the match, Magnetti opined on the incident (h/t GOAL):

"It's a bit of lack of class on Mbappe's part to tease the stadium. It's not like anyone died, but these are little things that annoy you. I'll tell him that he shouldn't have done that. I hope they'll have the courage to do that against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich."

Brest manager Eric Roy also shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

"I won't name names, but I found the attitude of some Parisians ridiculous. You've won the match, you don't need to add to that. When you're away from home, you get heckled, and we have a healthy atmosphere here. There are plenty of stadiums where things could have [escalated]. I was a bit surprised by his reaction because I found it ridiculous. He should be above all of that."

PSG manager Luis Enrique also shared his honest opinion (h/t GOAL):

"I don't like that kind of thing, it's bad energy."

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe sarcastically hits back at Brest goal celebration criticism

Following Kylian Mbappe's inflammatory gesture in PSG's recent 3-2 win at Brest, L'Equipe journalist Bertrand Latour slammed the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner on X. He wrote:

"A captain of the French team should not do that."

Mbappe, who has 12 goals in 12 matches this term, replied with a post:

"Well of course and I should have even sang with them when they insulted my teammate. Some have really never set foot on a football field regardless of the level."

Earlier this summer, the Frenchman received a lot of criticism for trying to force his way out of the Parc des Princes. He stated that he was not interested in extending his current deal, which initiated a few transfer speculations, involving Real Madrid and Al-Hilal.

Now in the final eight months of his contract, the former AS Monaco man is next set to feature in PSG's clash against Montpellier on November 3.