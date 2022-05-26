“Hope it’s not a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final” – Real Madrid defender makes bold claim in response to ‘revenge’ talk from Liverpool superstar

Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal has warned Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah not to be too focused on getting 'revenge' against Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Reds will take on the La Liga winners in the Champions League final this weekend. The two sides are scheduled to lock horns at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

One player in particular who is looking forward to the match is Liverpool's Salah. The Egypt international suffered a major heartbreak when he was forced off the pitch in the first half when the two sides met in the Champions League final in 2018.

In Salah's absence, Real Madrid went on to beat Liverpool 3-1 that night. The 29-year-old forward is now determined to exact 'revenge' against Los Blancos following the events in Kyiv four years ago.

However, Carvajal has suggested that Salah should be prepared for another heartbreak ahead of Saturday's match. The Real Madrid star quipped that he is hopeful a second Champions League final defeat to the La Liga giants will not be too much to handle for the Liverpool superstar. He told Spanish daily ABC:

"I don't know if Salah or Liverpool are in the mood for revenge. It is true that when you lose a Champions League final you always want to have a second chance against that same team in order to beat them. Let's hope it's not a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid."

Salah started for Jurgen Klopp's side in the Champions League final in 2018. However, he was forced off the pitch 31 minutes into the game after he sustained a shoulder injury following a collision with Sergio Ramos.

What has Liverpool superstar Salah said ahead of Real Madrid clash

Salah recently looked back at the Reds' 'sad' Champions League final defeat to Los Blancos in 2018 . Having again received the chance to face the La Liga champions in the final, the Egyptian is keen to put the record straight. He said:

“Yeah. It’s revenge time. They beat us in the final last time. It was a very sad day for all of us, so yeah."

“I said I wanted to play them in the final. I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game. They beat a lot of good teams but I’m excited. The team is excited. We need to stay focused."

It remains to be seen if Salah will keep his word and help the Reds to Champions League glory on Saturday.

