"Hope it's just a precaution tonight", "Ruined my mood" - Fans react as Liverpool star left out of XI to face Sheffield United

Liverpool will be without Wataru Endo in their starting lineup to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on April 4, and this has agitated the fans.

The Reds have to defeat Sheffield United on Thursday to go up to the top of the Premier League table. There is a lot on the line since Arsenal, after defeating Luton Town yesterday, currently hold the lead by two points. However, they won't have Endo helping them when they take on the Blades.

The versatile defensive midfielder is out of commission due to injury. He has had an excellent record since his switch to Anfield from VfB Stuttgart last summer. He has racked up 35 games in all competitions and played over 2,000 minutes to keep them in the title race.

During his pre-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Endo had sustained a slight injury against Brighton & Hove Albion. He said (LiverpoolWorld):

“Wataru, eh? What a player, what a guy. Has a little bit [of pain], he got a knock in the last game o we have to see what we can do with him for tomorrow.”

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, who are both sidelined due to knee ailments, the Reds are also battling with Alisson Becker's hamstring injury. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Ben Doak are also all out due to long-term injuries.

Endo's absence has disappointed fans, many of whom took to social media to share their worries about not having the defensive midfielder available. Here are a selection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Pray Endo back for utd. Can't do this without him. Hope it's just a precaution tonight"

Another added:

"NO ENDO?????????????? FCUK FCUK FCUK Ruined my mood"

A third begged:

"No Endo call it off"

Another asked:

"Endo just having the night off?"

Ryan Gravenberch has replaced Endo in the lineup.

Jurgen Klopp keeps focus on Liverpool's matches, not rivals in title race

Liverpool are in a close contest with Arsenal and Manchester City for the top place in the Premier League. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp recently discussed his views on the race. He said that he had no interest in watching fellow contenders for the title play their respective games.

The Liverpool manager said ahead of facing Sheffield United (via GOAL):

"I didn't even know that they (Arsenal and Man City) play tonight. It is really not my subject. I expect them always to win. It's not about that. We need to get our points in, we need to win our football games. I'm honestly not interested."

Manchester City faced off with Aston Villa, ensuring a 4-1 win as Phil Foden scored a hat-trick yesterday. Meanwhile, Arsenal enjoyed a professional 2-0 victory over Luton Town, leaving with all three points and a clean sheet.

