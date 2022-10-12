"Hope he leaves for his own sake" "This is bullsh**" - Chelsea fans demand explanation from Graham Potter for benching in-form attacker for AC Milan clash 

Chelsea are set to face AC Milan in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday (October 11), but fans are not pleased with their starting lineup. Blues manager Graham Potter has opted to leave Christian Pulisic out of the starting eleven to face the Rossoneri at the San Siro.

The decision to drop the USA international has not gone down well with the Stamford Bridge faithful. They took to Twitter to slam Potter for Pulisic's absence, and here is a selection of their tweets:

Cfc_Nicolas (Bagged at 1.5k) @Nicolaspxckeddd Mount: Drops consistently shit performances still gets started

Pulisic: Drops a great performance and scores but get dropped



English tax is real Mount: Drops consistently shit performances still gets startedPulisic: Drops a great performance and scores but get dropped English tax is real

imaan @cfimaan Explain why mount starts and Pulisic is benched please potter Explain why mount starts and Pulisic is benched please potter

crunch_time @corygawlikowski Why is Pulisic not starting. Why is Pulisic not starting.

While Pulisic is starting on the bench, it is expected that he will make an appearance in the clash. Notably, the forward did not play in Chelsea's first fixture against Milan, where they impressively beat the Italian side 3-0.

Pulisic has not started a Champions League fixture for the Blues this season, having come on as a substitute against Dinamo Zagreb and Red Bull Salzburg. He has, however, been in good touch in the league, recording a goal and an assist in the last two games.

Chelsea prepare for a difficult continental test in form of Milan

Chelsea were the better side when they faced Milan at Stamford Bridge in their Champions League fixture last week. However, they will be provided with a sterner test in the return fixture as they will need to take the game to their Italian counterparts at the San Siro.

With RB Salzburg currently sitting at the top of Champions League Group E, the Blues will have to snatch all three points in order to overtake the Austrian outfit. However, this will not be an easy feat, as Salzburg are the only team in the group who are yet to lose a single game. The Austrian giants will face off against Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Maksimir and are widely expected to beat their Croatian opponents.

If Salzburg fail to see off their hosts in the looming clash, Chelsea could potentially leapfrog the Red Bull outfit and take pole position. The Blues will need to be wary of Milan's threat though, with the Rossoneri also capable of shocking their English counterparts and grabbing the top spot.

The Blues have won their last three games against Milan and will hope to continue their impressive run. Stefano Pioli's men will be working against all odds to keep the Blues out of the game, but with the English side playing well under Potter, it could spell disaster for the Rossoneri.

