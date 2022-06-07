"Hope this is not true" - Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique reacts to Manchester City being linked with Arsenal superstar 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has reacted to reports suggesting Manchester City are interested in Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Saka, 20, has been in red-hot form for the Gunners this past season, making 43 appearances, scoring 12 goals, and contributing seven assists.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City are looking to move ahead of Liverpool in their potential pursuit of the English forward.

A move is not expected this summer, but plans are being put in place by both Liverpool and Manchester City to lure Saka from the Emirates Stadium in the future.

Enrique has reacted to the news by tweeting:

"Hope this is no true because what a player Saka. Really like him for us"

Saka has two years left on his current deal with the Gunners and has earned plaudits for his phenomenal rise to prominence.

His north London side were close to securing Champions League football for the first time since 2016 but missed out on a top-four finish against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old is a boyhood Arsenal fan and made the step up to the senior team through the youth academy.

He has made 131 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists and won the FA Cup back in 2020.

Could Arsenal be looking at replacing Bukayo Saka with Liverpool and Manchester City circling?

Jarrod Bowen (right) has been linked with the Gunners

Bukayo Saka continues to grow into one of Europe's most admired wingers with yet another stellar season under his belt.

The English forward has become the Gunners' main man despite being so young and is flourishing on the international stage for England.

Arsenal will be eager to keep hold of Saka and are reportedly considering a move for his English compatriot Jarred Bowen.

The West Ham United winger is a reported target for Mikel Arteta after a fantastic campaign for the Hammers.

According to 90min, Arsenal are one of the three top Premier League sides interested in Bowen with Manchester United and Chelsea also keeping tabs.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #Arsenal has shown interest in West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. West Ham are preparing a new contract for the 25-year-old. [90min] #Arsenal has shown interest in West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. West Ham are preparing a new contract for the 25-year-old. [90min] https://t.co/vUNQT4Z375

The 25-year-old was one of the Premier League's top wingers last season, scoring 12 goals and registering 12 assists in 36 league appearances.

His eye-catching displays for the Hammers has seen him earn his first international call-up for England this past week.

With Liverpool and Manchester City appearing to target Saka, Bowen may be a potential option for Arteta if his star man does depart in the future.

