"Hopefully he can continue" - Atletico Madrid manager do not rule out sale of Manchester United target

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is reportedly on the radar for a move to Manchester United. However, the Old Trafford hierarchy have received a mixed statement from Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone regarding the same. He has indicated his interest in keeping the Portugal international beyond this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atleti



“Simeone’s future? Cholo’s our head coach and, God willing, he will be for a long time”. Atletico Madrid president Cerezo on João Felix future: “João Felix’s gonna succeed here at Atléti. Mbappé? We have no interest in him, even if he’d have a place in every team”.“Simeone’s future? Cholo’s our head coach and, God willing, he will be for a long time”. Atletico Madrid president Cerezo on João Felix future: “João Felix’s gonna succeed here at Atléti. Mbappé? We have no interest in him, even if he’d have a place in every team”. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti“Simeone’s future? Cholo’s our head coach and, God willing, he will be for a long time”. https://t.co/HZ9oxoRob1

The Atleti boss discussed the 23-year-old's likely departure from the Wanda Metropolitano (via The People's Person):

“Joao is one of the players who has scored the most goals out of the strikers we have, beyond the fact that he has three now. He has the goal and hopefully he can continue to be with us and that he can perform at the level he has shown so many times playing. And above all, to show that, that he has a goal and that we need him.”

Manchester United will not be too happy with Simeone's words, as their interest in young Felix has continued to build in recent times. The forward could leave the club following reports of a poor relationship with Simeone.

Felix has also struggled to find form and game time under the Argentine manager this season. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, registering three goals and three assists.

GOAL @goal Manchester United have had a €130m offer for Joao Felix rejected by Atletico Madrid, according to AS Manchester United have had a €130m offer for Joao Felix rejected by Atletico Madrid, according to AS ❌ https://t.co/CZ9hyS7cNp

With the Red Devils on the hunt for improvements in their final third, Felix has been recognized as a target. A winter transfer move may be on the cards for the Portuguese ace.

However, Atletico Madrid will not let the youngster leave for less than €130 million, which may frustrate the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Felix has been called up to the Portugal national team for their upcoming FIFA World Cup quest in Qatar.

Manchester United chase after Youssoufa Moukoko as hunt for striker continues

The Red Devils are in need of options in attack, which has seen them chase after Joao Felix. However, the Atletico Madrid forward isn't the only attacker on their radar, with Youssoufa Moukoko also coming up as a potential target.

The teenage Borussia Dortmund forward has enjoyed a brilliant half-season in the Bundesliga, where he has racked up an impressive set of goal contributions. In 14 appearances, he has scored six goals and provided six assists. This has seen Moukoko snag a slot in Germany's World Cup squad.

According to Sport Bild (via The Mirror), £26.2 million is the price tag for Manchester United to make the transfer happen in the January window.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes