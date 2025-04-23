"Hopefully he can still be around" - Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool not to sell star player this summer

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk recently highlighted the importance of Wataru Endo. He explained that the midfield is important both on and off the pitch and that he hopes the Japan international stays at Anfield next season.
Endo joined the Reds from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 and made 44 appearances across competitions in the 2023-24 season. He played an important role in solidifying the midfield and helped the Merseysiders win the Carabao Cup.
However, Endo's role has gone down significantly this season under Arne Slot. He has made just 28 appearances across competitions, starting just six games, with none of them in the Premier League. He has played overall 748 minutes and mostly been a substitute at different stages in the second half.
Hence, there is speculation about his future at Anfield. However, Virgil van Dijk recently highlighted the importance of Endo in an interview, saying (via Liverpool Echo):
"Wata is very important on and off the pitch. Obviously he plays a little bit less than he did last year but he is so important when he comes on to kill the game, to bring the experience that he has.
"But also off the pitch, he is one of the leaders and I'm really happy to have him. I know it's me speaking as the captain but you need certain leaders around to build on (things) and help and Wata is definitely one of those. I am really happy with him and hopefully he can still be around for at least another few years."
As per ECHO, Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing Endo this summer, with his contract with Liverpool expiring in 2027.
Liverpool one step away from Premier League title
The Reds have had an excellent 2024-25 campaign under Arne Slot. With Jurgen Klopp's departure after nine years last summer, many predicted them to stumble. However, Liverpool are one step away from the 2024-25 Premier League title.
The Merseysiders beat Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, April 20. Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the pitch from injury and scored the goal in the 76th minute. With the win, the Reds sit 13 points above second-placed Arsenal in the standings after 33 league games.
Liverpool would be crowned champions if the Gunners lost against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Wednesday. However, if Arsenal win, the Reds can complete the job on Sunday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.