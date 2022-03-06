"Hopefully they can do us a favour" - Alexander-Arnold says he's a Manchester United fan this weekend ahead of derby against Man City

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he will be a Manchester United fan when the Red Devils take on Manchester City on Sunday.

The outcome of the Manchester Derby on Sunday could have a big impact on the title race. Alexander-Arnold has not hidden the fact that he will be rooting for the club he grew up disliking.

The Reds closed the gap at the top of the table to just three points courtesy of a 1-0 win against West Ham United on Saturday. The Liverpool right-back played a pivotal role in securing all three points for his boyhood club by providing the assist for Sadio Mane's winner. He also made a fantastic goalline clearance.

The Reds' win has now put pressure back on Manchester City. They will now hope for a favor from their fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool also did Manchester United a small favor by beating their top-four rivals West Ham United on Saturday.

"It was nice to play today and put a little bit of pressure on them [Manchester City]”, Alexander-Arnold told LFCTV as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“They might have been watching today and seen us get the three points."

The 23-year-old stated that the Reds are looking to win every game and maintain pressure on the league leaders.

"The expectation is to be winning every game we play. Last weekend I was an Everton fan and this weekend I’m a Man United fan," the Liverpool defender added.

"Any team that play against City I’m their supporter, hopefully they can do us a favour."

Manchester City vs Manchester United could prove to be a season-defining game

Derbies are always exciting games to watch but this time, the Manchester Derby could prove to be a season decider.

Pep Guardiola's side might be outright favorites against Manchester United and also have home advantage but derbies are difficult games to call.

The Cityzens managed to secure all three points against Everton last week but their 1-0 win at Goodison Park was sparked by a hand-ball controversy.

Pep Guardiola's side are certainly feeling the pressure and a defeat could change the fate of the title race.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will have to keep on winning if they are to secure a Champions League qualification.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava