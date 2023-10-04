"Hopefully you don’t enjoy it!" - Alexis Mac Allister sends hilarious message to brother Kevin ahead of Liverpool's UEL game against St.Gilloise

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister sent a message to his brother Kevin Mac Allister ahead of their clash in the Europa League. He wants the Union Saint-Gilloise star to suffer and pray to never face the Reds again in his career.

Speaking on the video uploaded by Liverpool, the Mac Allister brothers were catching up ahead of the Europa League clash. The Reds star, who is the younger of the two brothers, was quick to send a warning to and claimed that he would ensure the Argentine regret playing at Anfield. He said:

"I remember one of the staff told me that we were in the same group. I couldn’t believe it. I told him to show me because I thought it wasn’t true. For me, it was pretty special."

He added:

"After the game, we can speak. But hopefully you don’t enjoy it! I want you to suffer! And hopefully after the game you will not want to play against us again! I can tell you because I’ve been in Anfield as a Líverpool player and as an away player as well. I can tell you that as an away player, you will feel the stadium and the crowd."

Liverpool are facing Union Saint-Gilloise for the first time ever. The two sides are in decent form and have one loss in their last five matches in all competitions.

Kevin Mac Allister on facing Alexis and Liverpool

Kevin Mac Allister recollected the time he found out about facing Liverpool in the Europa League and said that he wished it was not the Reds. He is excited about playing at Anfield and hopes to be on the pitch on Thursday night. He said:

"The pilot said first LASK, after Toulouse, and then made a little pause. And I think, 'Well, we can’t play against Líverpool'. And then [they said] Líverpool! Of course, I played against my brother [before] and it was really special. But for me to play at Anfield – if the coach puts me in the XI, of course – in one of the best stadiums in history, I can listen to You’ll Never Walk Alone. All of that will be incredible for me."

Liverpool won their first Europa League game of the season against LASK. Meanwhile, Union Saint-Gilloise drew with Toulouse in their season opener.